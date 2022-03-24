¡Joder! An expert guide to correctly using the F-word in Spanish 

Disclaimer: For the sake of not angering international English-language search engines like google, this text might embody an f*cktonne of f*cks with an asterisk, however we’re positive you’ll get the drift.

Spanish doesn’t have the versatile expletive equal of the F-word in English.

By this we imply that relying on whether or not you’re referring to having intercourse, getting indignant about one thing or emphasizing a phrase by including a ‘f*cking’ as an adjective in entrance of it, you’ll use totally different swear phrases in Castilian Spanish.

The two fundamental translations of the verb ‘to f*ck’ are joder and follar in Spanish.

As for the adjective or adverb ‘f*cking’ you may both use jodido/a or puto/a, the latter additionally being the phrase for ‘whore’ in Spanish.

And as for a translation of the noun ‘f*ck’ by way of sexual activity, the commonest use is un polvo.

There are additionally expressions which in English embody the F-word however in Spanish they choose as a substitute to make use of mierda (shit), coño (the Spanish C-word however much less surprising), carajo (much like rattling), cojones (testicles) or cagar (to poo) .

In order that will help you perceive learn how to correctly get your (pardon our French) f*cking message throughout in Spanish, we’ll now listing examples of English makes use of of the F-word with their right translation into Castilian Spanish.

One very last thing earlier than we proceed. Spaniards of all ages are famend for swearing extra typically than lots of their European counterparts. While it’s true that expletives are usually not as frowned upon as in different societies, it doesn’t imply you ought to be effing and blinding on a regular basis (solely when the scenario actually requires it and in the precise social context).

Anger

F*ck off! ¡Vete a la mierda! or ¡Vete a tomar por culo!

F*ck you! – ¡Qué te den por el culo! or ¡Qué te folle un pez!

Shut the f*ck up! – ¡Cállate la puta boca!

Dismissal

I don’t give a f*ck! – ¡Me importa una mierda! or ¿Y a mi qué coño me importa?

F*ck it! – ¡A la mierda!

No f*cking probability – Ni de coña

Surprise

What the f*ck?! – ¿Qué coño? or ¿Qué putas? or ¿Qué carajo? or ¿Qué cojones?

F*ck me! Are you kidding? – ¡No jodas! ¿Estás de broma?

Fucking hell! – ¡Jooodeerrr!

Questioning

Who the f*ck are you? – ¿Quién coño/carajo/cojones eres?

What the f*ck would you like? – ¿Qué coño quieres?

Where the fuck are you? ¿Dónde coño estás?

Bad conditions

We’re f*cked! – ¡Estamos jodidos!

We f*cked up – La cagamos

F*ck! – ¡Joder! or ¡Mierda!

It’s actually f*cked up – Es una puta mierda

F*ck my life – Puta mierda de vida

If you need to inform somebody to cease f*cking round in Spanish, you say ‘deja de joder la marrana’. Photo: Tycho Atsma/Unsplash

Orders

Quit f*cking round and losing time – Deja de joder la marrana or Deja de hacer el gilipollas

¡Don’t f*ck with me! – ¡No me toques los cojones!

Sex

¿Shall we f*ck? – ¿Follamos?

Fancy a f*ck? ¿Quieres echar un polvo?

Emphasis

He talks too f*cking a lot – Habla jodidamente demasiado

She’s f*cking stunning – Es jodidamente hermosa

A f*cktonne of gente – Un puto huevo de gente

Tired as f*ck – Cansado de la hostia or Cansado de cojones

It’s f*cking nice – Es la puta hostia

Celebration

You’re the f*cking man – Eres el puto amo

F*ck yeah! – ¡Sí, joder!

We f*cking gained! – ¡Hemos ganado, joder!

Insults

What an absolute f*cker – ¡Qué cabrón! or ¡Qué hijoputa!

What’s up, motherf*cker? – ¡Qué pasa, hijoputa!

John is a f*ckwit – John es un puto imbécil

F*cking fool – Puto/a idiota or Jodido/a idiota