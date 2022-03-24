¡Joder! An expert guide to correctly using the F-word in Spanish 

\r\n Disclaimer: For the sake of not angering international English-language search engines like google, this text might embody an f*cktonne of f*cks with an asterisk, however we\u2019re positive you\u2019ll get the drift.\n\nSpanish doesn\u2019t have the versatile expletive equal of the F-word in English.\nBy this we imply that relying on whether or not you\u2019re referring to having intercourse, getting indignant about one thing or emphasizing a phrase by including a \u2018f*cking\u2019 as an adjective in entrance of it, you\u2019ll use totally different swear phrases in Castilian Spanish.\u00a0\nThe two fundamental translations of the verb \u2018to f*ck\u2019 are joder and follar in Spanish.\u00a0\nAs for the adjective or adverb \u2018f*cking\u2019 you may both use jodido\/a or puto\/a, the latter additionally being the phrase for \u2018whore\u2019 in Spanish.\nAnd as for a translation of the noun \u2018f*ck\u2019 by way of sexual activity, the commonest use is un polvo.\nThere are additionally expressions which in English embody the F-word however in Spanish they choose as a substitute to make use of mierda (shit), co\u00f1o (the Spanish C-word however much less surprising), carajo (much like rattling), cojones (testicles) or cagar (to poo) .\u00a0\nIn order that will help you perceive learn how to correctly get your (pardon our French) f*cking message throughout in Spanish, we\u2019ll now listing examples of English makes use of of the F-word with their right translation into Castilian Spanish.\u00a0\n\nOne very last thing earlier than we proceed. Spaniards of all ages are famend for swearing extra typically than lots of their European counterparts. While it\u2019s true that expletives are usually not as frowned upon as in different societies, it doesn\u2019t imply you ought to be effing and blinding on a regular basis (solely when the scenario actually requires it and in the precise social context).\nREAD ALSO: How to \u2018swear\u2019 politely in Spanish\n\nAnger\nF*ck off! \u00a1Vete a la mierda! or \u00a1Vete a tomar por culo!\nF*ck you! \u2013 \u00a1Qu\u00e9 te den por el culo! or \u00a1Qu\u00e9 te folle un pez!\nShut the f*ck up! \u2013 \u00a1C\u00e1llate la puta boca!\n\nDismissal\nI don\u2019t give a f*ck! \u2013 \u00a1Me importa una mierda! or \u00bfY a mi qu\u00e9 co\u00f1o me importa?\nF*ck it! \u2013 \u00a1A la mierda!\nNo f*cking probability \u2013 Ni de co\u00f1a\n\n\nSurprise\nWhat the f*ck?! \u2013 \u00bfQu\u00e9 co\u00f1o? or \u00bfQu\u00e9 putas? or \u00bfQu\u00e9 carajo? or \u00bfQu\u00e9 cojones?\nF*ck me! Are you kidding? \u2013 \u00a1No jodas! \u00bfEst\u00e1s de broma?\nFucking hell! \u2013 \u00a1Jooodeerrr!\n\nQuestioning\u00a0\nWho the f*ck are you? \u2013 \u00bfQui\u00e9n co\u00f1o\/carajo\/cojones eres?\nWhat the f*ck would you like? \u2013 \u00bfQu\u00e9 co\u00f1o quieres?\nWhere the fuck are you? \u00bfD\u00f3nde co\u00f1o est\u00e1s?\n\nBad conditions\nWe\u2019re f*cked! \u2013 \u00a1Estamos jodidos!\u00a0\nWe f*cked up \u2013 La cagamos\nF*ck! \u2013 \u00a1Joder! or \u00a1Mierda!\nIt\u2019s actually f*cked up \u2013 Es una puta mierda\nF*ck my life \u2013 Puta mierda de vida\n\nIf you need to inform somebody to cease f*cking round in Spanish, you say \u2018deja de joder la marrana\u2019. Photo: Tycho Atsma/Unsplash

Orders
Quit f*cking round and losing time – Deja de joder la marrana or Deja de hacer el gilipollas
¡Don't f*ck with me! – ¡No me toques los cojones!

Sex
¿Shall we f*ck? – ¿Follamos?
Fancy a f*ck? ¿Quieres echar un polvo?

Emphasis
He talks too f*cking a lot – Habla jodidamente demasiado
She's f*cking stunning – Es jodidamente hermosa
A f*cktonne of gente – Un puto huevo de gente
Tired as f*ck – Cansado de la hostia or Cansado de cojones 
It's f*cking nice – Es la puta hostia 

Celebration
You're the f*cking man – Eres el puto amo 
F*ck yeah! – ¡Sí, joder!
We f*cking gained! – ¡Hemos ganado, joder!

Insults 
What an absolute f*cker – ¡Qué cabrón! or ¡Qué hijoputa!
What's up, motherf*cker? – ¡Qué pasa, hijoputa! 
John is a f*ckwit – John es un puto imbécil
F*cking fool – Puto/a idiota or Jodido/a idiota