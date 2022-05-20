World
Joe Biden arrives in South Korea on first Asia trip as president – Times of India
OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea: President Joe Biden landed in South Korea Friday for his first journey to Asia as US chief, aiming to cement ties with regional safety allies as concern over a North Korean nuclear check grows.
Biden will head to a manufacturing unit of tech big South Korean Samsung in Pyeongtaek, the place he’ll meet the nation’s new pro-US President Yoon Suk-yeol.
