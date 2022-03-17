Joe Biden Calls Putin “War Criminal” In Toughest Condemnation Yet

As of now greater than three million individuals have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion.

Washington:

President Joe Biden labelled Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” on Wednesday after watching harrowing TV footage of the invasion of Ukraine, triggering a right away offended riposte from Russia.

It was the primary time Biden has used the phrase to explain Putin, and the US president then deepened his assault, tweeting that Putin was “inflicting appalling devastation and horror on Ukraine — bombing apartment buildings and maternity wards.”

Referring to stories that Russian troops took hostage docs and sufferers in a Mariupol hospital, Biden mentioned that “these are atrocities. It is an outrage to the world.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki mentioned Biden was “speaking from his heart” after seeing photos on tv of “barbaric actions by a brutal dictator.”

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed Russian information businesses that Biden’s rhetorical assault was “unacceptable and unforgivable on the part of the head of a state, whose bombs have killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world.”

Putin ordered a large-scale invasion of Ukraine three weeks in the past, saying Russia needs to drive the disarmament of Ukraine’s army and topple the pro-Western authorities.

With the Russian advance largely stalled by Ukrainian troops, Moscow has turned more and more to bombardments of civilians, prompting three million Ukrainians to grow to be refugees.

Psaki mentioned the US State Department already has “a legal process that is ongoing” to look at Russia’s actions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an impassioned video tackle to US lawmakers earlier Wednesday, bolstered by a montage of horrific TV footage of Ukrainian civilians underneath Russian assault.

Last yr, Russia briefly recalled its US ambassador after Biden likened Putin to a “killer.”

