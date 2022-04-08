Joe Biden Calls Signs Of Ukraine Atrocities An “Outrage” To Humanity

Earlier, Joe Biden mentioned the Bucha discovery was “outrageous.”

Washington:

US President Joe Biden on Thursday known as the photographs rising as Russian troops withdraw from components of Ukraine an “outrage” to humanity, as he hailed Moscow’s expulsion from the UN Human Rights Council.

“Russia’s lies are no match for the undeniable evidence of what is happening in Ukraine,” Biden mentioned in a press release.

“The signs of people being raped, tortured, executed — in some cases having their bodies desecrated — are an outrage to our common humanity.”

