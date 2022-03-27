Joe Biden Compares Ukrainian War Refugees to Migrant Crisis at America’s Southern Border

President Joe Biden on Saturday in contrast the plight of Ukrainian refugees fleeing warfare of their nation to the migrants crossing the southern border of the United States.

The president commented on migrants and refugees throughout an expanded bilateral assembly with Polish president Andrzej Duda on the presidential palace in Warsaw.

Biden praised Poland for accepting hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees after Russia began bombing their nation.

“We understand that because we have, in our southern border, thousands of people a day — literally, not figuratively — trying to get into the United States,” Biden commented, signaling solidarity with Poland.

He promised the United States would settle for Ukrainian warfare refugees as nicely.

“[W]e believe that we, the United States, should do our part relative to Ukraine as well, by opening our borders to another hundred thousand people,” he stated.

Biden announced Thursday he would open the United States to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, permitting them to reside within the United States legally and probably obtain work permits.

He repeatedly vowed to defend Poland’s border together with “every inch” of NATO territory.

“We take as a sacred obligation Article 5 — a sacred obligation, Article 5. And you can count on that,” he stated, and added, “For your freedom is ours.”

The president spoke previous to assembly Ukrainian refugees in entrance of the media, the place he engaged with youngsters who had fled their house nation.

“You see all those little children? Just wanted to — just want a hug. They just want to say thanks,” he commented to the press after the assembly. “I mean, they’re — I mean, it’s — it just makes you so damn proud. And they’re wonderful, wonderful, wonderful.”