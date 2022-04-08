Joe Biden Complains of ‘Vile’ GOP Questions, ‘Verbal Abuse’ of Ketanji Brown Jackson

President Joe Biden on Friday unleashed criticism in opposition to Senate Republicans for asking robust questions on his Supreme Court Justice’s judicial report throughout her affirmation hearings.

The president stated he knew that his Supreme Court nominee could be put via a “painful and difficult” affirmation course of, however what he noticed from Republican senators was worse than he had anticipated.

“What Judge Jackson was put through was well beyond that,” Biden stated angrily. “It was verbal abuse. The anger. The constant interruptions, the most vile, baseless assertions and accusations.”

Biden was referring to Republican questions, akin to these from Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Ted Cruz (R-TX), of Jackson’s judicial report, together with her selection to cut back sentences for convicts responsible of kid pornography,

Jackson additionally stumbled over a query from Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) asking if she may outline a “woman.”

“Not in this context. I’m not a biologist,” Jackson replied.

During the celebration of her affirmation, the president praised Jackson for exhibiting “poise and composure, patience and restraint, and yes, even joy” in the course of the hearings.

Biden criticized the hearings for Jackson regardless of his personal report of presiding over Senate hearings smearing Justice Clarence Thomas with accusations of sexual assault in his 1991 affirmation hearings.

Thomas responded by denouncing the hearings as a “high-tech lynching for uppity blacks.”