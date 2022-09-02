Joe Biden Deputizes Americans to Discriminate ‘Dark’ MAGA Republicans

President Joe Biden referred to as on Americans to “stop” MAGA Republicans, whom he constantly solid as a darkish power towards democracy in his “Soul of the Nation” prime-time speech on Thursday.

While a lot of the president’s darkish and brooding speech targeted on demonizing MAGA Republicans, one specific second took the demonization a step additional when the president appeared to recommend that Americans take up the mantle of isolating Trump supporters.

The president stated this after portraying MAGA Republicans as direct threats to American democracy.

“MAGA Republicans do not respect the constitution,” he stated. “They do not believe in the rule of law, they do not believe in the rule of law, they do not recognize the will of the people.”

“MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards,” he added. “Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose. No right to privacy. No right to contraception. No right to marry who you love. They promote authoritarian leaders and they fan the flames of political violence.”

Later, the president inspired Americans to struggle towards this darkish and depraved ideology, characterizing MAGA Republicans as a minority, though 70 million folks voted for Donald Trump.

“We are not powerless in the face of these threats,” the president stated. “We are not bystanders in this ongoing attack on democracy. There are far more Americans, far more Americans, from every background and belief, who reject the extreme MAGA ideology than those that accept it.”

“And folks, it’s within our power, within OUR HANDS, yours and mine, to stop the assault on democracy,” he continued. “I believe America is at an inflection point. One of those moments that determines the shape of everything that is to come after. And now, America must choose, to move forward or move backwards. To build a future or obsess about the past. To be a nation of hope and unity and optimism, or a nation of fear, division, and darkness.”