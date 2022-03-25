Joe Biden: Food Shortages ‘Going to Be Real’ Due to Russia-Ukraine War

President Joe Biden acknowledged throughout a press convention in Brussels on Thursday that meals shortages will hit the world on account of Russia’s battle in Ukraine.

“It’s going to be real,” Biden stated when requested about discussions with world leaders about meals shortages.

He identified that Russia and Ukraine have been thought of the “breadbasket of Europe,” producing practically a 3rd of wheat exports all over the world. Biden additionally previewed powerful occasions forward for meals provides throughout the globe.

“The price of these sanctions is not just imposed upon Russia; it’s imposed upon an awful lot of countries, as well, including European countries and our country, as well,” Biden stated.

Biden stated he and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised European leaders the United States and Canada will act to bolster their provides of grain.

“We both talked about how we could increase and disseminate more rapidly food shortages,” he stated.

Biden known as for all European leaders to cut back or eradicate commerce restrictions on meals exports.

“We’re in the process of working out with our European friends what it would take to help alleviate the concerns relative to food shortages,” he stated.