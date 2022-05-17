Joe Biden, Jill Biden lay flowers at Buffalo mass shooting site

President Biden and first girl Jill Biden laid flowers Tuesday on the Buffalo grocery retailer the place a gunman murdered 10 folks on Saturday in an obvious racially motivated assault.

The president made the signal of the cross as his spouse laid a bouquet at a makeshift memorial.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) joined the Bidens on the website.

President Biden and first girl Jill Biden visited a memorial on the Buffalo grocery retailer the place a gunman murdered 10 folks. Nicholas Kamm/AFP by way of Getty Images

President Biden and Jill Biden laid flowers on the makeshift memorial. Nicholas Kamm/AFP by way of Getty Images

Biden was scheduled to ship remarks at round 1 p.m. concerning the violent rampage.

Suspect Payton Gendron, 18, is believed to have been motivated by anti-black racism and revealed a prolonged manifesto earlier than the assault.

Of the 13 folks shot by Gendron, 11 have been black.