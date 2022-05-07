World
Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau discuss security assistance to Ukraine, White House says – Times of India
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a telephone name on Friday, underscored their dedication to holding Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine and mentioned efforts to supply safety help to Ukraine, the White House stated in an announcement.
Biden and Trudeau additionally mentioned their upcoming participation within the Summit of the Americas in June in Los Angeles, it stated.
