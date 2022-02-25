Joe Biden not viewed as strong leader by most Americans: poll

Most American voters do not imagine President Joe Biden is a robust chief, based on a brand new ballot that was performed because the disaster in Ukraine started to unfold.

A Fox News ballot printed on February 24 discovered that 61 p.c of registered voters did not assume the president is a robust chief, whereas simply 36 p.c believed that he’s.

The survey was carried out from February 19 to 22 because the Biden administration grappled with the rising disaster in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged two breakaway areas in japanese Ukraine on February 21 and Biden introduced an preliminary tranche of sanctions the next day.

The ballot was performed for Fox News below the path of Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research amongst 1,001 registered voters and had a margin of error of +/-3 p.c.

Fox News polling enjoys an A score from ballot tracker 5ThirtyEight.

A earlier Fox News ballot performed from September 12 to fifteen, 2021, discovered that 45 p.c of respondents believed Biden was a robust chief in comparison with 53 p.c who didn’t.

The February ballot additionally requested registered voters whether or not they believed Biden had been robust sufficient on Russia, with 56 p.c saying he hadn’t been robust sufficient. An additional 29 p.c mentioned he had been about proper on Russia and eight p.c mentioned he had been too robust, whereas 6 p.c did not know.

There can also be widespread concern in regards to the state of affairs in Ukraine as 26 p.c of respondents mentioned they have been extraordinarily involved and 40 p.c mentioned they have been very involved. An additional 24 p.c mentioned they weren’t very involved and eight p.c weren’t involved in any respect.

Registered voters broadly believed the state of affairs in Ukraine mattered. Thirty-five p.c of respondents mentioned it issues an ideal deal, whereas 40 p.c mentioned it issues “some.” Just 14 p.c mentioned it did not matter a lot and seven p.c answered that it did not matter in any respect.

The Fox News ballot was performed throughout a vital few days for the Ukraine disaster, however earlier than Putin authorized what he described as a “special military operation” and the Ukrainian authorities shortly recognized as a “full-scale invasion.”

On February 21, Putin ordered Russian troops into the 2 breakaway areas – the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic and Donetsk People’s Republic – and Biden responded the identical day, issuing financial sanctions towards these areas.

Biden imposed additional sanctions on Russia on February 22, together with prohibiting the acquisition of Russia’s sovereign debt. Nonetheless, Putin launched an assault on Ukraine late on Wednesday night time U.S. time and the fighting is ongoing.

The president introduced additional sanctions in an handle on Thursday, however has faced a backlash for not imposing sanctions on Vladimir Putin himself. Some imagine Biden needs to be doing extra to chop Russia off from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) banking system.

The new sanctions goal Russia’s 4 largest banks and likewise forestall Russia from importing sure U.S.-made applied sciences, together with semiconductors, telecommunications, encryption safety, lasers, navigation and maritime applied sciences.

Newsweek has requested the White House for remark.