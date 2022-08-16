Joe Biden Plans to Extend Vacation in Delaware After Kiawah Island Trip

President Joe Biden is planning to increase his trip this week after he wraps up his time on Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

According to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) knowledge cited by the Associated Press, Biden plans to be in Wilmington, Delaware, from Tuesday till Friday after he leaves Kiawah Island.

The White House has not launched a schedule of the president’s trip however introduced that Biden will return to Washington, DC, on Tuesday to signal the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022” earlier than leaving once more. The $430 billion invoice raises taxes to spend extra on government-controlled well being care and subsidizes inexperienced vitality.

The White House plans a separate celebration of the invoice signing in September with members of Congress.

The president has enjoyed a relaxed August after spending two weeks in quarantine throughout his lengthy battle with the coronavirus.

He spent a weekend at his seaside residence in Delaware earlier than working for 2 and half days on the White House and leaving for his week in Kiawah Island.

Biden was noticed Sunday driving his bike cautiously on the seaside with Secret Service however refused to reply any questions from the press.

He has not answered any questions from reporters because the FBI’s controversial raid on former President Donald Trump.

The White House expressed considerations in a publicly released memo this week that earlier presidents sometimes face a “slump” in August, outlining a plan to forestall the “momentum killer” and switch it right into a “momentum builder.”