Joe Biden Says Trump Supporters Want To Take America “Backwards”

Joe Biden stated Trump supporters are decided to take this nation backwards.

Washington:

US President Joe Biden on Thursday accused supporters of his predecessor Donald Trump of looking for to take the United States “backwards” and warned that democracy within the nation isn’t assured.

“MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards. Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love,” Biden stated, in line with excerpts of a speech the president will ship in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“For a long time, we’ve reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is not. We have to defend it. Protect it. Stand up for it. Each and every one of us.”

Biden’s speech — set for 8:00 pm (0000 GMT) — will happen close to the constructing the place the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution had been adopted greater than two centuries in the past.

The president is looking for to present his Democratic Party a lift earlier than voters go to the polls in November, with management of Congress for the rest of his first time period within the stability.

Pennsylvania, traditionally a key battleground state in US politics, will seemingly show essential to each events within the midterms.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)