Joe Biden To Speak On Texas School Shooting: White House

Texas Shooting: The White House officers stated that Joe Biden will handle on the incident this night.

Washington:

President Joe Biden will converse this night on the newest faculty taking pictures within the United States after 14 college students and a instructor have been killed in Texas, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre stated Tuesday.

“His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House,” she wrote on Twitter.

