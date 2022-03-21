Joe Biden To Travel To NATO Member Poland Over “Unprovoked War” In Ukraine

Volunteers at a checkpoint in Ukraine’s Kyiv

Washington:

US President Joe Biden will journey to Poland on Friday to fulfill with President Andrzej Duda for discussions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the White House mentioned on Sunday.

“The President will discuss how the United States, alongside our Allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki mentioned in an announcement, including that Biden’s journey will come after a go to to Belgium to fulfill with leaders from NATO, the G7 and the European Union.

“The trip will be focused on continuing to rally the world in support of the Ukrainian people and against President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” Psaki mentioned of Biden’s journey to Europe.

“But there are no plans to travel into Ukraine,” she added.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, together with the Czech and Slovenian prime ministers, travelled to Kyiv to go to the besieged capital final week after Russia invaded its ex-Soviet neighbour final month.

US Vice President Kamala Harris additionally met with Duda in Warsaw earlier this month, with each condemning Russia’s navy motion, particularly towards civilians.

That assembly got here shortly after the United States rejected a Polish supply to ship MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine by way of a US air base — a suggestion which caught US officers off guard — saying the proposal raised “serious concerns” for the whole NATO alliance.

The United Nations has estimated round 10 million Ukrainians have fled their houses, with roughly one-third of them going overseas, largely to Poland.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)