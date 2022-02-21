Joe Biden-Vladimir Putin Agree To Meet Over Ukraine Crisis, On A Condition

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have accepted to carry a summit. (File)

Paris, Washington DC:

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have accepted in precept to carry a summit, which might solely occur if Moscow doesn’t invade Ukraine, the French presidency introduced Monday.

The summit, proposed by France’s Emmanuel Macron, will probably be expanded to related stakeholders to debate “security and strategic stability in Europe,” an announcement from the Elysee mentioned, including that preparations would begin between Russia and the US on Thursday.

The assertion mentioned the French President spoke to Biden and Putin and proposed a summit between them and later interactions with “relevant stakeholders” to debate safety and strategic stability in Europe.

“Presidents Biden and Putin have both accepted the principle of such a summit,” the assertion mentioned.

It added that the substance for the summit will probably be ready by Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov throughout their assembly on Thursday.

The assertion provides that the summit can solely happen on the situation that Russia doesn’t invade Ukraine. The French President, it says, will work with all stakeholders.

Following the announcement by France, the White House confirmed that Biden has agreed in precept to the assembly as long as Moscow doesn’t invade Ukraine.

The US is “committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins,” US press secretary Jen Psaki mentioned in an announcement. “President Biden accepted in principle a meeting with President Putin … if an invasion hasn’t happened.”

“We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon,” she added.