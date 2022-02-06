Joe Rogan apologizes for racial slur after video surfaces

Spotify’s fashionable U.S. podcaster Joe Rogan has apologized after a video compilation surfaced that confirmed him utilizing a racial slur in clips of episodes over a 12-year span

The mea culpa got here after Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter India.Arie posted the compilation on Instagram and introduced that she was eradicating her music from Spotify’s streaming service due to it.

Spotify is dealing with rising discontent from artists over Rogan’s podcast, which it reportedly paid greater than $100 million to license. Last month, musician Neil Young eliminated his music over considerations that Rogan was magnifying vaccine skepticism.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Rogan, who hosts a podcast referred to as “The Joe Rogan Experience,” mentioned his use of the N-word within the compilation Arie posted was the “most regretful and shameful thing that I’ve ever had to talk about publicly.” But he mentioned the clips have been “taken out of context.”

“It’s not my word to use. I am well aware of that now, but for years I used it in that manner,” he mentioned in the course of the six-minute video on his Instagram account. “I never used it to be racist because I’m not racist.”

He didn’t specify which years he used the racial slur.

Rogan additionally addressed a clip from his podcast 11 years in the past by which he talked about going to a movie show in a Black neighborhood to see “Planet of the Apes”.

“I was trying to make the story entertaining, and I said we got out and it was like we were in Africa. It’s like we were in ‘Planet of the Apes,’” Rogan mentioned. He mentioned he wasn’t attempting to be racist however realized it was “an idiotic thing” to say. He mentioned he deleted the podcast however that somebody should have saved the clip.

In her video, Arie mentioned even when a few of Rogan’s conversations have been taken out of context, “he should not be uttering the phrase.”

“Don’t even say it under any context,” she added.

Rogan’s apology comes as Spotify is promising to fight the unfold of COVID-19 misinformation as a part of a damage-control marketing campaign sparked by Young.

Last Sunday, Spotify mentioned it should quickly add a warning earlier than all podcasts that debate COVID-19, directing listeners to factual, up-to-date data from scientists and public health specialists. The firm additionally goals to bolster transparency about its publishing choices by laying out the principles it makes use of to guard customers’ security.

Spotify garnered 31% of the 524 million worldwide music stream subscriptions within the second quarter of 2021, greater than double that of second-place Apple Music, in response to Midia Research. Spotify is not all the time fashionable with musicians, a lot of whom complain that it doesn’t pay them sufficient for his or her work.

Arie mentioned on her video that Spotify is constructed on the again of the music streaming enterprise and that it makes use of that cash to reward Rogan in a profitable deal. She mentioned she does not need to generate cash that pays for the podcaster.

“Just take me off,” she mentioned.

Spotify did not reply instantly to a request for remark.