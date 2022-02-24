Joe Rogan hires ‘elite’ armed bodyguards

Podcaster Joe Rogan has employed an “elite” group of bodyguards to guard his household at their $20 million Texas dwelling amid the controversy over his present.

Controversial podcaster Joe Rogan has employed an “elite” armed safety group to guard him and his household amid the bitter backlash in opposition to his present.

The US Sun studies an armed guard is parked across the clock exterior the Spotify podcaster’s $US14.4 million ($A20 million) eight-bed dwelling in Austin, Texas.

“Armed and dangerous” guards are additionally stated to be positioned contained in the property, which is monitored by CCTV.

It comes as Rogan has come beneath hearth for his protection of the Covid pandemic and vaccines in addition to his use of the N-word on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan, his spouse Jessica, and their two children have lived within the Austin dwelling, the place he additionally data his podcast, almost two years in the past after leaving California.

A supply with information of the matter advised The US Sun Rogan needs his household to be secure greater than something.

“There’s sometimes a dozen people a day turning up at the property to take selfies or to drop things off in his letterbox,” they stated.

“Obviously any crazy could turn up and try anything. He’s got supporters as well as enemies, it’s fair to say.

“Having the security team there is pre-emptive just in case things take a turn for the worse.

“People come from all over the country just to visit his house.

“It’s pretty wild and he doesn’t want anything to ever get out of hand, especially now after the Covid stuff.

“There (are) guys inside the house as well as outside.

“He gets high-profile people there too who also need protection because it’s where he records his show.

“It’s just better to be safe than be sorry.”

Rogan, 54, signed an unique take care of Spotify for his podcast, said to be worth between $US100 million and $US200 million, in May 2020.

But he has come beneath heavy hearth not too long ago for interviewing Covid vaccine critic Dr Robert Malone, one of many inventors of mRNA expertise. It was broadcast simply at some point after Dr Malone was banned from Twitter for tweeting Covid misinformation.

He additionally drew criticism for his dialog with heart specialist Dr Peter McCullough, who claimed that the Covid pandemic was “planned”.

Following the 2 interviews, rock stars equivalent to Neil Young and Joni Mitchell removed their music from Spotify after issuing an ultimatum to the platform to decide on between them and Rogan.

Later a video emerged displaying instances when Rogan had used the N-word on his podcast, which Rogan apologised for but additionally described as a “political hit job”.

Spotify removed over 100 previous episodes of the podcast in response to the video, reportedly beneath Rogan’s course.

But to this point the streaming large has stood by the podcast, which attracts an estimated common viewers of 11 million folks.

Rogan, who can be a slapstick comedian and UFC commentator, cited California’s strict Covid lockdowns as being among the many causes he moved from LA to Austin in the course of the pandemic.

Pictures obtained by The US Sun present a automobile that Rogan’s safety group was utilizing to face guard exterior his property.

A neighborhood supply in Rogan’s Austin neighbourhood stated there are a whole lot of wealthy and well-known folks close by together with Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey.

“They all hang out together, Joe included, and many of the people living here have some kind of private security,” they stated.

“But Joe’s guys are the best of the best.

“These aren’t just retired Navy Seals who have been linked to Joe before – they are professionals who have worked with the biggest names in entertainment and politics.

“These are real elite operators, most definitely not some local outfit.

“They’re armed and dangerous and he’s not messing around when it comes to his family’s safety, believe me.”

The US Sun contacted Rogan for remark however did obtain a reply.

This article initially appeared in the US Sun and was reproduced with permission