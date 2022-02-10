Joe Rogan says he’s the victim of a ‘political hit job’

Podcaster Joe Rogan has slammed controversy swirling about his previous statements as a “political hit job” towards him.

Joe Rogan says he’s the sufferer of a “political hit job” amid controversy over resurfaced clips of the favored podcaster utilizing racial slurs and different offensive language.

But the controversial host says he doesn’t remorse saying sorry, after former US president Donald Trump chimed in urging the UFC commentator to “stop apologising to the radical left maniacs and lunatics”.

The 54-year-old was pressured to talk out over the weekend after a “regretful and shameful” compilation clip of him utilizing the N-word nearly two dozen instances went viral, saying the “out of context” snippets had been from “12 years of conversations” on his wildly well-liked present, The Joe Rogan Experience.

The pressure campaign to drive Rogan off Spotify continued on Monday, with a researcher from left-leaning watchdog group Media Matters going viral for sharing a sequence of clips of the “most hateful things” Rogan had stated throughout latest broadcasts on the streaming platform.

Speaking to comic Akaash Singh on his Tuesday present, a tired-looking Rogan tried to make gentle of the controversy.

“I’m good,” he stated, when requested how he was.

“You’re good? You seem good,” Singh laughed.

“If you stay offline, it’s just real life – you just have to stay offline,” Rogan stated.

Singh stated: “And real life is people who know you, and you’re a great guy.”

Rogan stated: “Life goes on, as normal. In a lot of ways all this is a relief … because that video had always been out there. It’s like this is a political hit job, and so they’re taking all this stuff that I’ve ever said that’s wrong and smushing it all together. It’s good because it makes me address some sh*t that I really wish wasn’t out there.”

Singh stated he was “proud” of Rogan.

“I think comedians have for years done this immature thing where it’s like, we don’t apologise, we say whatever we want.

“You can apologise if you say some wild sh*t, and we’ve all said some wild sh*t, and you apologise and own that it’s wrong, good for you,” he stated.

Rogan stated it is best to “apologise if you regret something”, however added: “I do think you have to be very careful to not apologise for nonsense.”

On Monday, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy confronted three brothers behind MeidasTouch, a Democratic political group which some have urged was behind a co-ordinated campaign to make the Rogan N-word video go viral.

In a lifestream with Ben, Brett and Jordan Meiselas, Portnoy stated he had “definitive proof” of one of many brothers “using the word in a text conversation with a friend in 2014” – leaving the three wanting visibly uncomfortable.

On Monday, Mr Trump issued a press release through his Save America PAC weighing into the saga.

“Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he’s got to stop apologising to the fake news and radical left maniacs and lunatics,” Mr Trump stated.

“How many ways can you say you’re sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened. That’s not you and it never will be!”

Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis had comparable recommendation for Rogan.

“No, he shouldn’t have apologised,” Mr DeSantis instructed Fox News on Monday.

“I mean, you see what happens? The mob will come after people, and they’re targeting Rogan because he’s threatening to upset the apple cart on some of the things that they’re holding dear. And with Covid, he’s just bringing opposing views. He’s letting people decide. They say he’s against [the vaccine]. I do not listen to his show, but then I read he specifically advocated for people with comorbidities and elderly to get vaccinated.”

Mr DeSantis continued: “I think a lot of the legacy outlets and I think the left fear the fact that he can reach so many people, and so they’re out to destroy him. But what I would say is don’t give an inch. Do not apologise. Do not kow to the mob.”

He added: “The only way they have power is if you let them get your goat.”

It comes after a group of medical experts last month urged the streaming platform to take motion towards Covid-19 “misinformation” on Rogan’s present, following viral interviews with Dr Peter McCullough and Dr Robert Malone, two distinguished sceptics of vaccines and different pandemic insurance policies.

The challenge got here into the highlight when people rock icon Neil Young pulled his music off the platform in protest, and was joined by a number of different musicians.

Spotify subsequently stated it could take steps together with adding disclaimers to controversial episodes directing customers to a “dedicated Covid-19 Hub” with information and up-to-date info from scientists and public well being authorities.

But the corporate continues to face strain to cancel its unique $US100 million deal ($A140 million) with Rogan signed in 2020.

Rogan additional addressed the misinformation accusations on Tuesday throughout a comedy present in Texas, his first public appearance since Young pulled his music from the platform.

“I talk sh*t for a living – that’s why this is so baffling to me,” Rogan instructed the viewers on the Vulcan Gas Company in Austin, The Daily Mail reported.

“If you’re taking vaccine advice from me, is that really my fault? What dumb sh*t were you about to do when my stupid idea sounded better? ‘You know that dude who made people eat animal d***s on TV? How does he feel about medicine?’ If you want my advice, don’t take my advice.”

Spotify chief govt Daniel Ek is standing by Rogan for now, telling staffers in a letter this week that whereas he condemned the star’s use of racial slurs, “I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”

He wrote: “We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but cancelling voices is a slippery slope.”

Mr Ek stated he supported Rogan’s choice to take away 113 episodes from his podcast backlog.

