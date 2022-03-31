Joe Rogan Threatens to Quit Spotify if He Has to ‘Walk on Eggshells’

Podcast large Joe Rogan not too long ago said that he’ll fortunately depart Spotify, abandoning his $200 million take care of the woke tech firm, if he has to censor his ideas and “walk on eggshells.”

The New York Post reports that Joe Rogan, the favored UFC commentator, comic, and host of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, has threatened to again out of the $200 million deal he made with Spotify to stream solely on their platform if he feels that he has to self-censor and “walk on eggshells.”

During a current episode of his podcast with gues MMA fighter Josh Barnett, Rogan said: “I will quit. If it gets to a point that I can’t do it anymore, where I have to do it in some sort of weird way where I walk on eggshells and mind my p’s and q’s, fuck that!”

Rogan mentioned the large recognition of his podcast and up to date makes an attempt to assault him over feedback made on the present all through the years, stating: “There’s more people poring over it but it’s the same thing. I do it the same way.” He added: “If I become something different because it grew bigger, I will quit.”

Rogan signed an unique take care of Spotify in 2020 for $100 million, since then the deal has reportedly doubled in valuation. Since signing solely to the platform, there have been repeated points referring to censorship of the present.

Spotify has added content material advisory labels on some episodes of Rogan’s episodes that mentioned the coronavirus. In February 2022, Breitbart News reported that Spotify had eliminated not less than 70 episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience from its platform. Breitbart News has reported extensively on current makes an attempt to censor Joe Rogan from the Spotify platform, with musicians reminiscent of Neil Young demanding that the music streaming service take away Rogan or take away his music from the platform. Spotify promptly eliminated Young’s music catalog from the platform.

Spotify has previously removed JRE episodes that apparently contained content material the tech large didn’t approve of. One of Rogan’s former friends, writer and podcaster Michael Malice, famous in line with the web site JREMissing.com, two of his episodes had been eliminated.

Spotify has deleted two of my @joerogan appearances pic.twitter.com/ZjKu8TUgcO — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) February 4, 2022

Other eliminated episodes embody these with Gad Saad, a Lebanese-born Canadian Professor of Marketing on the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University, Theo Von, an especially fashionable comic together with his personal podcasts and on-line following, Tom Segura, one other profitable comic and longtime buddy of Rogans with specials on Netflix, and Kevin Smith, a comic, author, and movie director identified for the Clerks and Jay and Silent Bob collection of movies.

Read extra at The New York Post here.

