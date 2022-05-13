Joey Hood set to be named new US ambassador to Tunisia: Sources

Joey Hood is about to turn into the following US ambassador to Tunisia, former and present US officers have instructed Al Arabiya English.

US President Joe Biden is anticipated to announce his intent to appoint Hood earlier than sending the nomination to Capitol Hill for Senate affirmation.

Hood, a veteran US diplomat, was most not too long ago the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs. His time period ended on April 15, in keeping with the State Department’s web site.

He can have his work lower out for him as Tunisia’s President Kais Saied continues to make strikes seen as a blow to the democratic motion within the nation for the reason that 2011 revolution.

The State Department referred questions on Hood’s nomination to the White House. Al Arabiya English has reached out to the White House for remark.

If confirmed, Hood will exchange Donald Blome who would be the subsequent US ambassador to Pakistan.

Hood made a number of visits to Tunisia final 12 months, the place he reiterated US assist for Tunisia’s advance to its “democratic, economic and security goals.”

Much of Hood’s diplomatic profession has been within the Middle East, together with Iraq, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. He has additionally beforehand served because the State Department’s Acting Director of the Office of Iranian Affairs.

