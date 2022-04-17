Joey wants ‘please explain’ from Cleary on live TV

NRL nice Andrew Johns has issued Nathan Cleary with a “please explain” over his sort out on Billy Walters in Penrith’s spherical six win over Brisbane.

In the sixty fifth minute of Penrith’s 28-point win, Cleary wrapped his leg round Walters in a sort out, forcing the Broncos five-eighth into a clumsy place as he fell to the turf.

Cleary was fast to apologise to Walters, who appeared in ache after the sort out.

The match evaluate committee hit Cleary with a grade one harmful contact cost however opted to not droop the Panthers halfback, as a substitute fining him a minimal of $1000. If he unsuccessfully pleads his case on the judiciary, Cleary will cop a $1500 advantageous.

Camera Icon Cleary’s proper leg wrapped round Walters, forcing him into a clumsy place. Image: Kayo Credit: FOX SPORTS

On the most recent episode of The Sunday Footy Show, Johns made his emotions concerning the sort out recognized, straight addressing Cleary, who was on the present as a visitor.

“I thought looking at it and after the game, I thought it was really dangerous,” Johns advised Cleary. “Talk us through it.”

Cleary was fast to agree that the sort out wasn’t fairly.

“That was a really bad one,” Cleary admitted. “It was an awkward tackle, I rushed out and tried to take him to the ground. It was poor technique.

“As soon as my leg came off the ground, anything can happen from there. I definitely didn’t do it with any intent, but it was a real ugly one.”

Johns then requested Cleary what he mentioned to Walters as soon as the sort out had completed.

“I was just apologising straight away,” Cleary mentioned.

“I felt it get awkward and his knee get trapped. It definitely wasn’t something I was trying to do. I was just trying to see if he was all right.”

Walters performed the remainder of the sport and is anticipated to line up for the Broncos in opposition to the Bulldogs on Friday.

Johns had earlier voiced his displeasure with the sort out whereas commentating on Friday evening’s recreation.

“I think it’s dangerous, I think it’s really dangerous,” Johns mentioned on the time.

“It’s not a hip-drop — and they have so many different terminologies for different wrestling moves — but that is dangerous.”

The sort out was the one blemish in Cleary’s efficiency on Friday evening; the Panthers halfback ran riot within the second stanza and guided his facet to its twentieth consecutive win at BlueBet Stadium.

Cleary got here up with three strive assists, together with an inch-perfect kick to Taylan May, which the winger grabbed one-handed earlier than jogging over for a four-pointer.

Cleary’s Panthers are the one facet undefeated after six weeks of the 2022 season and face the Canberra Raiders at dwelling subsequent Sunday.