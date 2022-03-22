John Abraham reveals that 30 percent of Attack’s budget was spent on VFX- “We have not spent on John Abraham” : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

John Abraham is gearing up for the discharge of his upcoming movie Attack-Part 1. The movie directed by Lakshya Anand additionally stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. Attack is a mix of sci-fi angle, high-octane motion, and drama. The narrative introduces an earthbound tremendous soldier performed by John Abraham with odd human skills who turns into an excellent soldier who can function past regular human limits. John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lakshya Anand, and others graced the trailer launch occasion for the movie, the place they spoke concerning the making of the movie.

John Abraham reveals that 30 % of Attack’s price range was spent on VFX- “We have not spent on John Abraham”

On Tuesday, on the trailer launch occasion of Attack, John stated that the workforce has spent extra on the VFX than his performing payment. “An actor’s fee is usually close to fifty percent, if not more, of the entire budget. In our case, our VFX was 30 percent of the entire budget. In this film, we have not spent on John Abraham. We have spent on VFX,” he stated.

“I’m not in the race of charging the most or the least. When it’s your baby, you want the best product out. That’s the way you make a good film so that people come to see something that’s worth it. That’s how you build credibility. It’s an action film with a difference. Action, VFX, music, sound design done to the highest quality,” he added.

Calling Attack a distinct movie, John stated, “We wanted to make a film for today’s generation. Youngsters these days play games like PUBG, and Mortal Kombat. I thought it was important to make a film like this because of its relatability. Like Eera (an intelligent robot assistant in the film), at home we have devices like Siri, Google, and Alexa. We relate with them. So Eera is not an alien concept. It is existing today. By 2023, Elon Musk, owner of Tesla, is getting something called as neurolink, a small chip that can be implanted in humans. So our film is a forward film, a cinema for new India. It was essential to make this film, as it is a game-changer”.

Attack-Part 1 directed by Lakshya Anand will be released in theatres on April 1.

