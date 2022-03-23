John Barilaro tells court questions over ICAC evidence are an ‘attempt to defame me further’
Mr Hmelnitsky stated the video advised “at the very least” that Mr Barilaro “hadn’t given a complete answer to a question in ICAC”.
“Without watching the video again, as I recall the video referenced my evidence and sort of left it, I don’t know, hanging,” Mr Barilaro stated. “I don’t think there was any accusation or allegation made.”
During a prolonged back-and-forth, Mr Barilaro insisted the video “referenced my evidence, that’s all it did” and “I don’t recall it actually saying I wasn’t being truthful”.
Mr Hmelnitsky stated Mr Barilaro was being “a bit coy” and “a bit cute” in his responses when “there’s clearly an allegation there”.
“Mr Barilaro, I have to suggest to you that you’re being a bit cute about this issue in an attempt to avoid a question about whether that allegation is true or false,” Mr Hmelnitsky stated.
“Well I’m not, I’m not being cute about it,” Mr Barilaro stated.
Mr Barilaro’s barrister Sue Chrysanthou, SC, interjected a number of occasions in the course of the questioning.
In the ultimate query of Mr Barilaro’s proof, Ms Chrysanthou stated the questions by Google’s barrister had, “on one view, ultimately culminated in a suggestion that you lied at ICAC”.
“How did you feel about being asked that in circumstances where Google comes here with no defence to your case?” Ms Chrysanthou stated.
“It’s taken me by surprise and shock,” Mr Barilaro stated. “The defence for Google seems to be to defame me further, that’s how I feel.
“I’m in a bit of shock about it; I want this all to end. I want Google to end this. I’ve had enough.”
Mr Barilaro beforehand advised the courtroom that his colleagues thought he was “mad” for launching the defamation case, and Ms Berejiklian suggested him to “just leave it alone”.
“She didn’t want me to take on Friendlyjordies, maybe that was advice I should’ve taken,” Mr Barilaro stated.
He stated Mr Shanks obtained “a whole community, an online community, to believe the garbage that I was a conman, corrupt, that I perjured myself”.
The listening to continues.
