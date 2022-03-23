John Barilaro tells court questions over ICAC evidence are an ‘attempt to defame me further’

Mr Hmelnitsky stated the video advised “at the very least” that Mr Barilaro “hadn’t given a complete answer to a question in ICAC”.

“Without watching the video again, as I recall the video referenced my evidence and sort of left it, I don’t know, hanging,” Mr Barilaro stated. “I don’t think there was any accusation or allegation made.”

During a prolonged back-and-forth, Mr Barilaro insisted the video “referenced my evidence, that’s all it did” and “I don’t recall it actually saying I wasn’t being truthful”.

Mr Hmelnitsky stated Mr Barilaro was being “a bit coy” and “a bit cute” in his responses when “there’s clearly an allegation there”.

“Mr Barilaro, I have to suggest to you that you’re being a bit cute about this issue in an attempt to avoid a question about whether that allegation is true or false,” Mr Hmelnitsky stated.