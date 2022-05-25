John Boozman Wins Arkansas Senate Republican Primary

Sen. John Boozman (R-AR) on Tuesday evening received his Arkansas Senate Republican major, in keeping with the Associated Press (AP).

Boozman, who’s backed by former President Donald Trump, won his major. Boozman’s Republican challengers have painted Boozman as not conservative sufficient. He has served two phrases within the Senate.

Boozman served as one of many 11 Senate Republicans to vote towards a $40 billion help package deal to Ukraine. The package deal would supply $20 billion in army help and $20 billion in financial help to Ukraine. He mentioned in an announcement final week:

Ukraine has fought valiantly towards Putin’s invasion, but it surely’s time to assume extra long-term and strategically concerning the U.S. position on this ongoing battle. The Biden administration ought to supply a complete plan with clear aims and assurances that our help and help is focused and successfully defending America’s pursuits. In gentle of President Biden’s disastrous insurance policies on home and worldwide fronts, the dearth of oversight of U.S. taxpayer {dollars}, and his refusal to make American vitality manufacturing a centerpiece of our response to Russia’s malign conduct, I can’t help this package deal.

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Rick Scott (R-FL) cheered Boozman’s victory, saying in an announcement:

Arkansas voters are one step nearer to sending John Boozman again to the U.S. Senate this fall. John will proceed to place Arkansas first and struggle to guard the conservative values that make our nation nice. Today’s Democrat Party will not be the place the individuals of Arkansas are, and they’ll proceed to reject the unconventional Left agenda that’s destroying our economic system and making our communities much less protected. “I’m proud to help John Boozman this election cycle. John’s conservative bona fides can’t be argued. I look ahead to him being the Chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee after we take again the Senate in November and preserve Arkansas pink!

Former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) have recorded adverts in help of Boozman’s marketing campaign.

“I know John Boozman as a champion of President Trump’s America-First agenda,” Sanders mentioned in a single advert.