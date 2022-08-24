John Boyega praises Disney’s defense of ‘Obi-Wan’ star against racism

Actor John Boyega has applauded Disney’s administration of racist abuse directed at “Obi-Wan Kenobi” star Moses Ingram.

The British actor, finest recognized for starring as Finn within the “Star Wars” franchise, stated Disney’s response to racism is a step ahead from his time working for the corporate.

After Ingram landed the position within the “Obi-Wan” sequence on Disney+, her DMs immediately turned flooded with “hundreds” of hateful and racist messages.

The 28-year-old then shared screenshots of the messages she’s obtained, which prompted Disney to speak out on social media.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang, Boyega praised the best way Disney approached the scenario.

“Moses Ingram being protected makes me feel protected,” the actor defined.

“It makes me feel like, ‘Okay, cool. I am not the elephant in the room.’ Because when I started, it wasn’t really a conversation you could bring up.”

“You know how they went through it. It was kind of like, ‘Let’s just be silent.’ It wasn’t a conversation you could bring up,” he added.

Comparing the help Ingram obtained from execs to the shortage of help he obtained himself, Boyega stated it “fulfils my time where I didn’t get the support.”

“It doesn’t make me feel bitter at all. It makes me feel like sometimes you are that guy. And my dad taught me that,” he went on.

“Sometimes you’re not the guy to get the blessing and sometimes you are Moses, you know, you lead the people to the mountain, but you see the destination. You don’t get to go in, you get others to go in. And that’s where you get your happiness from.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Boyega touched on his viral 2020 speech on the Black Lives Matter protest in London which came about within the wake of George Floyd’s homicide.

“I don’t know what came over me, man. I just had to say what was on my mind,” he stated.

“And there was an essence of yes, it is heartbreaking. It doesn’t feel right to have this done to you, but I like the fact that in an opportunity I also spoke about the responsibility we have as men. And that responsibility that is dwindling.”