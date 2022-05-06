John Hlophe to appeal judgment dismissing his challenge to ‘gross misconduct’ finding | News24

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe shall be interesting a Gauteng High Court judgment dismissing his a number of challenges to gross misconduct discovering.

His lawyer mentioned the judgment didn’t “reflect the established jurisprudence on the constitutional and legal issues raised by parties”.

Last yr, a JSC tribunal discovered Hlophe responsible of impeachable gross misconduct.

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe intends interesting the judgment of the Gauteng High Court, which dismissed his a number of challenges to gross misconduct findings towards him and a Judicial Service Commission (JSC) course of that would result in his impeachment.

In a press release on Friday, Hlophe’s lawyer Barnabas Xulu mentioned the decide and his authorized group had “carefully” learn the judgment.

He mentioned: “…fundamentally, the judgment does not reflect the established jurisprudence on the constitutional and legal issues raised by the parties, and the public is entitled to a judgment that accurately interprets the law, faithfully adheres to the established constitutional principles including judicial precedence and the correct approach to interpreting the Constitution.

“As this case is essential for the general public’s confidence within the judiciary and the rule of legislation, and we have now accordingly obtained directions to take the matter on attraction.”

Last year, Hlophe was found guilty of impeachable gross misconduct for trying to sway Constitutional Court Justices Bess Nkabinde and Chris Jafta to rule in favour of former president Jacob Zuma in his 2008 bid to invalidate Scorpions search and seizure warrants, News24 reported.

The warrants led authorities to seize 93 000 pages of evidence that was later used in Zuma’s ongoing corruption prosecution.

On Thursday, a full bench of the High Court rejected Hlophe’s argument that, rather than voting on whether he should be impeached, the National Assembly should conduct its own investigation into the allegations of misconduct.

