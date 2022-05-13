John Howard brings out the begging bowl

What they didn’t point out was that there’s a extra urgent angle to the message: the Libs want money. Campaign bosses are spending hand-over-fist to avoid wasting electorates which have traditionally functioned as money centres for fundraising. Upmarket electorates together with Wentworth and Kooyong have historically been among the many get together’s most profitable money turbines. Usually, campaigners would reserve some donation proceeds to buttress the citizens whereas sending the majority to the get together’s Federal Electorate Assistance Committee (FEAC) for distribution to safeguard outer suburban marginal seats – assume Robertson, Latrobe and previously Lindsay – and to struggle for goal seats. But threats from well-resourced independents together with Monique Ryan and Allegra Spender means sitting MPs are actually pressured to vacuum up the money themselves to avoid wasting their very own political skins. An invidious place certainly. FRONTING UP But whereas one former Liberal chief is ramping up the publicity – right here’s taking a look at you John Winston Howard – the incumbent is doing the alternative. Or how else to elucidate PM30 Scott John Morrison’s baffling non-committal to the standard end-of-campaign deal with on the National Press Club, which is at all times held within the last week of the marketing campaign. Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has mentioned sure – an enthusiastic one, if we needed to guess – nevertheless it appears ScoMo could possibly be giving it the miss. All talked out? Not doubtless.

But if he’s given an “I’ll get back to you” to the NPC and its president Laura Tingle, then what’s his response to ABC’s 7.30 which initially requested two marketing campaign interviews with the PM. Host Leigh Sales laid down that formidable ask throughout an interview in April with Morrison. The PM saved his energy dry, however CBD understands that he has tentatively agreed to seem on this system subsequent Thursday within the dying days of the marketing campaign. Albanese mentioned on Thursday that PM30 was “allergic” to the ABC. So possibly a quiet desperation lies behind Morrison’s “rash” resolution. TEA BREAK Two important govt modifications this week at Cricket Australia. Head of authorized, Christine Harman, and occasions common supervisor Brian Nourse have each flagged their departures – the primary since Lachlan Henderson arrived as chair. This was after sure highly effective state cricket boards pressured former chair Earl Eddings to stroll again to the pavilion final October, ending his barnacle-like 13-year board tenure.

Harman was on the entrance line for lots of CA dramas together with the 2017 pay dispute, the worst industrial disaster in Australian cricket in 40 years. Then there was the 2018 Sandpapergate ball tampering scandal. Head of integrity Iain Roy raced again from depart to conduct the speedy investigation that led to year-long bans for David Warner and Steve Smith. Not lengthy after, Harman and Kevin Roberts, then chief working officer and later chief govt, presided over Roy’s sudden departure, which some felt confirmed scant courtesy after an extended involvement within the recreation – a sense shared by different employees proven the door in the course of the interval. Harman was additionally concerned within the secret dealing with of Tim Paine sexting scandal and inside investigation in 2018 and subsequent exchanges with former receptionist Renee Ferguson, in addition to the resignations of captain Paine and coach Justin Langer final summer time. Harman’s departure is critical. She has been concerned in cricket because the 2015 World Cup and was near Nick Hockley, who was solely confirmed as chief govt final yr. Looks to us like the brand new broom of Henderson, who was appointed in February after a governance interregnum, is sweeping via the organisation. SLICE AND DICE