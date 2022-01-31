John James Announces Run For New Macomb County Congressional Seat

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan businessman, navy veteran, and two-time Republican Senate candidate John James introduced Monday he’ll run for an open House seat within the Detroit space.

The tenth District, newly created through redistricting, features a chunk of Macomb County and a small portion of Oakland County and is taken into account aggressive. Then-President Donald Trump narrowly gained the realm of the state in 2020 over Joe Biden.

“Our community needs a congressman who is grounded in real life — a leader who will defend our freedom, ensure good-paying jobs are available at home, and offer to extend a helping hand to our neighbors in need,” James stated in an announcement.

Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens presently symbolize components of the seat, however they’re looking for to symbolize a brand new, Democratic district in Oakland County.

The 40-year-old James, a prime GOP recruit, was twice the Republican nominee to problem incumbent Democratic senators, losing by about 1.7 percentage points to Gary Peters in 2020.

The West Point graduate flew Apache helicopters in fight and led two platoons throughout the Iraq War. After being honorably discharged, he joined his father’s Detroit-based group of corporations, James Group International Inc. He is CEO of Renaissance Global Logistics, which ships provider components to auto factories.

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.