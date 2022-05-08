The returning officer for the election of the sixth-term chief

govt of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR)

stated on Sunday that John Lee has been elected because the chief

govt designate, Trend stories citing Xinhua.

The former chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR

authorities gained a complete of 1,416 votes, surpassing the brink of

750 votes to win the election.

Lee made a brief speech after the announcement of the election

outcomes, expressing gratitude to members of the Election Committee

who turned out to vote and to the Hong Kong residents.

The polling hours ran from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. native time on

Sunday. Members of the Election Committee forged their secret ballots

on a one-person-one-vote foundation on the important polling station on the

Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.

This is the primary chief govt election because the enchancment

to the HKSAR’s electoral system.

According to the Annex I of the Basic Law of the HKSAR, the

HKSAR chief govt shall be elected by an Election Committee

which is broadly consultant, fits to the precise state of affairs of

the HKSAR, and represents the general pursuits of the society.

The candidate should get hold of greater than 750 votes to win the

election to turn into the chief govt designate, pending

appointment by the Central People’s Government.

The time period of workplace of the HKSAR’s sixth-term chief govt is

from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2027.