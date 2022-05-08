John Lee elected as Hong Kong’s sixth-term chief executive designate
The returning officer for the election of the sixth-term chief
govt of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR)
stated on Sunday that John Lee has been elected because the chief
govt designate, Trend stories citing Xinhua.
The former chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR
authorities gained a complete of 1,416 votes, surpassing the brink of
750 votes to win the election.
Lee made a brief speech after the announcement of the election
outcomes, expressing gratitude to members of the Election Committee
who turned out to vote and to the Hong Kong residents.
The polling hours ran from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. native time on
Sunday. Members of the Election Committee forged their secret ballots
on a one-person-one-vote foundation on the important polling station on the
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.
This is the primary chief govt election because the enchancment
to the HKSAR’s electoral system.
According to the Annex I of the Basic Law of the HKSAR, the
HKSAR chief govt shall be elected by an Election Committee
which is broadly consultant, fits to the precise state of affairs of
the HKSAR, and represents the general pursuits of the society.
The candidate should get hold of greater than 750 votes to win the
election to turn into the chief govt designate, pending
appointment by the Central People’s Government.
The time period of workplace of the HKSAR’s sixth-term chief govt is
from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2027.