John Legend wants to transform the criminal justice system, one DA at a time

toggle caption Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Legal Defense Fund

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Legal Defense Fund

John Legend is an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award-winning entertainer, who not too long ago kicked off a Las Vegas residency and simply launched a brand new single. But he is additionally a well known activist and advocate for felony justice reform and voting rights who has supported numerous Democratic candidates through the years.

He’s additionally throwing his assist behind numerous progressive prosecutors who’re working on a promise to reform a felony justice system that they are saying is outdated and that disproportionately punishes and over incarcerates folks of colour.

Legend, who has a mammoth following on Twitter, not too long ago shined a highlight on district lawyer races in Tennessee, North Carolina, Oregon and California – arguing that these elections are “crucial to improving our criminal legal system.”

Most progressive prosecutors, like those Legend is endorsing, assist eliminating the demise penalty, limiting prosecutions for low-level offenses and ending money bail.

“The fact that these prosecutors are going into office with the intent, with the goal of making communities safer but also making them healthier and stronger and not overusing incarceration as a tool to do so, makes them more progressive than what we’ve had in the past,” Legend mentioned.

In an interview with NPR’s Juana Summers, Legend discusses progressive prosecutors, the felony justice system and President Biden’s method to policing.

These interview highlights comprise some further content material that didn’t air within the broadcast model.

Interview highlights

Races for district lawyer are usually not the form of campaigns that sometimes get a ton of consideration. Was there a second that made you need to deal with prosecutors?

Prosecutors have a lot affect over who will get charged, over what they get charged with, over what sorts of punishment is pursued, what sorts of jail time and bail quantities. And for a lot too lengthy, they have been working unopposed, working with out a lot consideration dedicated to their elections and working principally with form of a one-note enchantment: “We’re tough on crime. We’re going to lock more people up. We’re going to put the bad guys in jail.” And that is all they needed to say.

So we determined we should always begin shining a lightweight on these native elections and we should always begin encouraging the concept we may have extra progressive prosecutors in place in these communities. And it might truly make an enormous distinction after we’re pursuing the purpose of “decarceration” and investing in different options that might assist our communities grow to be stronger and more healthy.

When I regarded on-line and noticed the candidates that you just have been tweeting about, they’re typically ladies or folks of colour – and we should always simply be frank right here that traditionally, prosecutors, district attorneys, they’ve largely been white males. What profit do you see to increasing the kinds of people who find themselves in these jobs?

Look at somebody like Kim Fox, who we have supported twice and she or he’s been reelected in Cook County, which is Chicago. She is aware of her neighborhood so properly. She’s a Black girl and she or he has seen all sides of our felony authorized system. She’s a lawyer. She’s a prosecutor, however she additionally is aware of members of the family and neighborhood members which were on the opposite facet of issues who’ve been locked up. She is aware of of us who’ve been survivors and victims of crime, and she or he is aware of what it is prefer to develop up in a few of our most challenged communities. Someone with that perspective, somebody who has an intimate data of the neighborhood that she’s serving and that she comes from, they’re coming to it with an expertise and a degree of empathy that I feel is admittedly useful.

When you method the job of being a prosecutor extra holistically and extra progressively, it means you are fascinated with the results of all of this. You’re not simply attempting to lock extra folks up for extra time. You’re fascinated with the households that these of us depart behind and the destructive cycle that that continues when you might have one or two of your dad and mom locked up and what impact that may have on the child and whether or not or not they’re going to be extra more likely to commit crime sooner or later as a result of they’ve misplaced a guardian to incarceration.

So you are fascinated with extra of these issues. You have a degree of empathy and understanding that’s higher and extra related to the neighborhood. And I feel it lets you make higher choices that shall be holistically extra helpful for the neighborhood.

We cannot have this dialog with out speaking a bit about crime charges, that are on the rise in lots of locations throughout this nation. Politically, many opponents of progressive prosecutors search to attract a hyperlink between the insurance policies of these prosecutors and rising crime charges. They’re primarily making the purpose that these kind of progressive approaches are fostering lawlessness in communities. What do you say to these folks?

Crime actually did go up in the course of the pandemic, and it went up in communities all throughout the nation. Poverty went up, unemployment went up throughout 2020 and 2021. And so loads of this stuff have been huge macro situations that modified in all of our communities, whether or not they had a progressive prosecutor or not. And the proof exhibits that there is no hyperlink between having extra progressive prosecutors and crime going up any extra so than it went up in communities that did not have one. But crime has gone up. And so we’ve to be empathetic to of us who’re seeing extra homelessness of their communities. They’re seeing extra despair, they’re seeing extra psychological well being points, extra drug dependency of their communities. And they’re saying, we have to do one thing about this.

toggle caption Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

We have to empathize with of us who’re feeling that and seeing that as a result of it’s actual. The answer is not, we must be extra punitive as a society. The answer is, we have to work on all these points that trigger despair, that trigger poverty, that trigger meals insecurity, that trigger housing insecurity. Focus on these areas, spend money on these areas and never in a extra punitive felony authorized system.

You have been among the many artists and entertainers who carried out throughout inaugural occasions for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. I need to ask you about how the president and his administration have positioned themselves on these points. We heard the president not too long ago urging cities and states to spend extra unspent COVID reduction cash to pay for extra crime prevention packages and hiring extra officers.

I do not agree with that advice. We already spend extra money on policing in America than every other nation spends on their army, apart from the United States and China. So if spending probably the most on policing have been the answer to make us protected, we might already be the most secure nation on the planet. If spending extra on incarceration have been going to be the answer to make us extra protected, we might be the most secure nation on the planet, however we’re not.

So possibly we should always contemplate spending that cash on issues that shall be extra edifying and really stop extra crime. Things like combating meals insecurity, coping with folks’s psychological well being points, coping with folks with substance abuse points, discovering different interventions that may make our communities safer and more healthy. We already try the thought of spending probably the most on policing and probably the most on jailing and incarcerating folks. Why do not we strive another concepts?

We ought to simply acknowledge right here that we’re having this dialog within the wake of the mass capturing within the predominantly Black a part of Buffalo, N.Y. and that has sparked and renewed this dialog about security and racial disparities in policing, which appears tied very intently to the work that you just’re doing.

We cannot speak about any of this with out speaking about weapons. So if you concentrate on the issues that we’re OK with in America. We spend all this cash on policing, we spend all this cash on jailing and incarcerating folks, however we even have such a permissive gun tradition that we’ve extra weapons on this nation than human beings.

So after we examine ourselves to different nations and we’re questioning why we’re not the most secure nation on the planet regardless of spending a lot on policing, regardless of spending a lot on incarceration, maybe the reason being that so many individuals have such easy accessibility to weapons and such a variety of weapons with such a variety of capacities accessible to anyone who needs them.

Why is an 18 yr previous strolling round with an AR-15? Why is an 18 yr previous being uncovered to this “great replacement” principle on Fox News and on different areas on the web and in all through tradition with out there being some form of verify on the provision of that form of indoctrination and rhetoric? Why? Why? Why? So if we actually need to be safer, we have to have a look at gun tradition. We want to take a look at a few of this hate speech that’s is grooming future terrorists and actually deal with these areas – deal with truly making us safer and making our communities more healthy.

When you concentrate on the span of your profession to date, your advocacy, your activism. Who are the fashions which have formed your method?

Harry Belafonte, Paul Robeson, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin. Some of them have been extra seen, a few of them have been behind the scenes funding activists and funding the motion, and a few of them made music that spoke on to it. Some of them once more have been extra behind the scenes. But all of them knew that they have been in a singular place. They have been in a singular place of energy and affect. And they used that affect to combat for justice and make change and combat for equality.