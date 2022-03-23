John Major Fast Facts | CNN





CNN

—



Here’s a have a look at the lifetime of Sir John Major, former prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Birth date: March 29, 1943

Birth place: Carshalton, Surrey

Birth identify: John Major

Father: Abraham Thomas Ball, stage identify – Tom Major, performer

Mother: Gwen (Coates) Major, dancer

Marriage: Norma (Johnson) Major (1970-present)

Children: James and Elizabeth

Left college at age 16.

Worked at a financial institution previous to coming into politics.

Was appointed monetary guardian of Prince William and Prince Harry after Princess Diana’s dying.

1968-1971 – Member of the Lambeth Borough Council.

1974 – Unsuccessfully runs for a seat in parliament.

1979 – Wins a seat in parliament, representing Huntingdonshire.

1983 – Becomes assistant authorities whip.

1984 – Becomes treasury whip.

1985-1986 – Serves as undersecretary state for social safety.

1986 – Is appointed minister of state for social safety.

1987-1989 – Serves as chief secretary to the Treasury.

July 1989 – Is appointed international secretary.

October 1989 – Is appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer.

November 28, 1990 – Becomes prime minister of the United Kingdom.

1990-1997 – Serves as prime minister of the United Kingdom.

June 1995 – Resigns as the top of the Conservative Party and requires a parliamentary election to determine management of the social gathering. He wins the election.

May 1, 1997 – Loses election to the Labor Party and Tony Blair.

1999 – “John Major: The Autobiography” is revealed.

2001 – Retires from Parliament.

2002 – Admits to having a four-year affair with Edwina Currie, a fellow MP, through the Nineteen Eighties.

2005 – Is made a Knight of the Garter by Queen Elizabeth II.

2007 – Major’s ebook, “More Than A Game: The Story of Cricket’s Early Years,” is revealed.

2012 – Major’s ebook, “My Old Man: A Personal History of Music Hall,” is revealed.

December 2015 – According to the BBC, Major states that “flirting with leaving the European Union at a time when the whole world is coming together is very dangerous and against our national interests.”

February 27, 2017 – During a speech at Chatham House, Major encourages the UK to keep away from what he calls a “hard Brexit” as individuals within the UK “have been led to expect a future that seems to be unreal and over-optimistic.”

August 30, 2019 – Announces that he intends to join the legal action introduced by anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller, who desires to cease his successor Boris Johnson from closing down Parliament for 5 weeks. The following month he submits written testimony outlining his opposition that Johnson’s act to suspend Parliament was “in fact substantially motivated by a desire to obstruct Parliament from interfering with the Prime Minister’s plans.” In October, the Supreme Court unanimously rules that Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful.