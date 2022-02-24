John Mulaney, Chris Rock Coming To Detroit In September

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Comedians John Mulaney and Chris Rock are each making stops at Fox Theatre in September.

Mulaney will carry out at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sept. 9 for his “From Scratch” comedy tour. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster.com.

As a part of his “Ego Death World Tour 2022,” Rock will probably be at Fox Theatre at 8 p.m. on Sept. 16. Tickets for his present will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

