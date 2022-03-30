John Travolta adopts dog from Betty White’s tribute at Oscars, shares post

A post by actor John Travolta is receiving plenty of love on Instagram. In the submit he detailed how he, alongside along with his son, adopted the canine that made an look through the tribute for Betty White at Oscars 2022. The legendary actor White handed away on December 31, 2021.

During the occasion, Jamie Lee Curtis was holding the canine named Mac N Cheese as she gave a speech about White’s dedication to animal rights and charities through the In Memoriam section of the 94th Academy Awards.

“Ben adopted this dog from last night’s Oscar tribute to Betty White. Thank you @curtisleejamie & @pawworks,” Travolta wrote and shared a picture with the brand new fur member of his household.

Take a take a look at the submit:

Since being shared a day in the past, the submit has accrued greater than 2.7 lakh likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit numerous feedback.

“Aww,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Now this is a much better story coming out of the Oscar’s night! I wish this made the headlines! Way to go! Adorable!” expressed one other. “I couldn’t love this more,” expressed a 3rd.

Lee Curtis additionally shared a submit concerning the work of among the animal rescue centres. “Ok. The LAST ONE I PROMISE! Too pretty not to post. Too important not to shed one more shaft of light on. People who rescue animals are heroes. They keep them safe and warm and well fed and well-tended to until other people come along and offer their home and hearth and heart to these precious beings. @pawworks @perfect_pet_rescue @maedayrescue Betty White thanks you. I thank you. Stella McCartney thanks you. John Travolta thanks you. Mac and Cheese thanks you. Thanks,” she wrote. She additionally posted a picture.

What are your ideas on the posts and in addition John Travolta adopting the canine?