John wants cancer care gap closed so he can see his granddaughter turn 21

Ahead of World Cancer Day on Friday, February 4, Mr Boland is lending his voice to requires extra to be executed to decrease the price of prostate most cancers therapy in Australia.

“I’m not kidding myself, the cancer will come back eventually, but my doctors have told me we have Lutetium up our sleeve, but not everyone has that option,” he mentioned.

“My granddaughter is 12, and I’d love to see her 21st birthday. You put those markers out and think ‘gee, I hope I make that’.”

If detected early, prostate most cancers is a much less virulent most cancers than many, with a five-year survival price of 96 per cent in Australia.

However, the variety of new circumstances has been going up lately, with Australia now ranked within the high 15 international locations with a excessive incidence of the illness, forward of the UK and the USA.