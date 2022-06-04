Johnny Depp announces first album post-winning legal battle against Amber Heard with Jeff Beck; Deets Inside

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JEFF BECK Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck to launch album in July

Johnny Depp is all set to return to work mode after successful a authorized battle in opposition to his ex-wife, Amber Heard. After weeks of trials, the actor lastly received the defamation case and has been awarded $15 million. Depp stunned his followers when he shared that he will probably be collaborating with guitar legend Jeff Beck for a musical flip in his subsequent profession transfer. The album will mark Depp’s first main mission launched because the finish of his highly-publicised defamation trial.

Jeff had revealed that he and his finest pal Johnny, can be releasing an album collectively within the month of July. Previously each Depp and Jeff had collaborated on the duvet of the music ‘Isolation’ by John Lenon. Just one night time after making a shock look throughout Jeff Beck’s present, Hollywood star Johnny Depp joined the guitar legend onstage once more, this time at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall.

Addressing the group, Jeff, mentioning Johnny had mentioned that “I met this guy five years ago and we’ve never stopped laughing since. We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July.” Depp bowed to the group when Beck made the announcement.

For the unversed, on Wednesday, Johnny received a high-profile defamation case between him and his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Amber Heard has additionally received a part of her libel case in opposition to Johnny Depp over articles in a privately owned newspaper, during which Johnny Depp’s former lawyer described her claims of home abuse as a hoax. The jury has awarded Amber Heard USD 2 million in damages.

Also learn: Amber Heard has USD 10 million to pay Johnny Depp in defamation case? Lawyer says ‘absolutely not’

After a number of years of relationship, Depp and Heard married in a really personal ceremony of their dwelling in Los Angeles in 2015. On May 23, 2016, Heard filed for divorce from Depp and obtained a brief restraining order in opposition to the Oscar-nominated actor. She alleged that Depp had bodily abused her throughout their relationship, and mentioned it was often whereas underneath the affect of medication or alcohol.

Also learn: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard verdict timeline: 10 key events from trial that led to Depp’s victory

-with company inputs