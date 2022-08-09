Johnny Depp stars in first post-trial ad for Dior’s Sauvage: “Fearless”

Johnny Depp is starring in his first post-trial industrial for Dior perfume model Sauvage, following a high-profile courtroom battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp, 59, has been the main focus of an avalanche of headlines in latest months, after a $50 million defamation lawsuit towards Heard, 36, in response to a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, wherein she mentioned that she was a home abuse survivor.

Following a high-profile trial in Fairfax, Virginia, the jury in June discovered that Heard had, certainly, defamed Depp and awarded him greater than $10 million. Depp was ordered to pay $2 million to Heard—who had counter-sued for $100 million—for defaming her by way of feedback made by his lawyer Adam Waldman.

In the fast aftermath of the trial, Depp jetted off to the U.Okay. to carry out in a collection of concert events with Jeff Beck, later hitting the stage at reveals throughout Europe.

The reveals have been used as the premise for Dior’s new Sauvage advert with Depp, which reveals him getting ready to hit the stage for the final of the collection of concert events, which came about on the iconic Paris L’Olympia on July 25.

In black-and-white footage shot by photographer Greg Williams, the star is seen sitting backstage, spliced with footage of him strolling by the venue’s hallowed halls forward of taking the stage.

“How do I feel about Paris being the last show on the tour? It’s apt,” Depp says. “I saw Vanessa [Paradis, former partner] here at the Olympia. I brought my kids to see Bob Dylan here at the Olympia. I met Charles Aznavour at the Olympia. It’s really quite a special place, and the sound from the stage is immense.”

Brandishing his guitar, Depp is seen stepping out onto the stage earlier than a screaming crowd, as he continues to share: “Sauvage brings me a lot of memories, a lot of shows. Things that you smelled growing up that if I smell it, it takes me right back and I see the person that used to wear it. It’s a sense memory, so a smell can make you travel.”

As the opening chords of The Troggs’ Nineteen Sixties basic “Wild Thing” play out within the background, Depp concludes: “Sauvage representing the idea of fearless, yet human.” The advert will be seen in full on the high of this text.

Depp’s industrial was unveiled Monday on Dior Beauty’s verified Instagram account, together with images of the display screen star posing backstage.

The first set of photos, which has acquired greater than 1.3 million likes, was met with a flood of gushing feedback from Depp followers, who expressed their satisfaction within the actor and thanked Dior for sharing the replace.

Depp and Dior’s working relationship dates again to 2015, when the Pirates of the Caribbean star signed as much as launch the model’s then-new model Sauvage. The perfume was Dior’s first cologne in a decade.

Dior quietly stood by Depp throughout his and Heard’s courtroom battle, which came about in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp and Heard accused one another of violence throughout their ill-fated relationship—allegations they each vehemently denied.

On June 18, Dior shared pictures and pictures of a earlier marketing campaign that Depp had shot with the model, lower than three weeks after the jury had delivered its verdict.

Shortly after the decision was delivered, Depp, who had acquired a powerful wave of help on social media throughout the trial, shared an announcement on Instagram, wherein he mentioned that the “jury gave me my life back.”

“False, very serious, and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me,” he mentioned within the assertion, partially.

“From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome,” he went on. “Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.

“I’m overwhelmed by the outpouring of affection and the colossal help and kindness from world wide.”

Both sides have since introduced that they are appealing the verdicts against them. Details surrounding the trial have additionally turn into a speaking level as soon as once more, after unsealed court documents shed new light on previously-unseen data.

Depp beforehand lost a 2020 libel case towards British tabloid The Sun, which had labeled the actor a “wife-beater” in reference to Heard’s allegations.

Heard accused Depp of home abuse throughout their divorce proceedings in 2016. The stars, who wed in 2015, had their union formally dissolved in January 2017, months after Heard filed for divorce.

While Depp had repeatedly denied ever having been violent to Heard throughout the three-week trial in London, the overseeing decide discovered that the U.Okay. publication’s claims that the actor was abusive to Heard had been “substantially true.”

Depp was “asked to resign” from Fantastic Beasts 3 following the 2020 verdict. He was subsequently changed in his position as Gellert Grindelwald by Mads Mikkelsen.