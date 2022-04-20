Johnny Depp testifies he was demeaned, berated by ex-wife

Actor Johnny Depp scoffed on the notion throughout court docket testimony Wednesday that his fixed quarrels with ex-wife Amber Heard would ever immediate him to hit her.

“Violence isn’t necessary,” he stated from the stand throughout his libel lawsuit in opposition to Heard. “Why would you hit someone to make them agree with you?”

Heard has accused Depp of bodily and sexually assaulting her on a number of events earlier than and through their transient marriage.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Depp sued after Heard made an oblique reference to these accusations in a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post.

Depp started to handle Heard’s accusations intimately Wednesday. Heard has stated the primary time she was assaulted was when Depp slapped her in 2013 after she made enjoyable of a tattoo he had — one which used to say “Winona Forever” when he was relationship the actress Winona Ryder that he altered to “Wino Forever” after they broke up.

“It didn’t happen,” he stated of the alleged assault. “Why would I take such great offense to someone making fun of a tattoo on my body? That allegation never made any sense to me.”

Later, he addressed an alleged assault on a personal aircraft flight in 2014 from Boston to Los Angeles when he was filming the film “Black Mass.” Heard has stated Depp grew to become blackout intoxicated and assaulted her on the aircraft trip.

Depp testified he took two oxycodone drugs — an opiate to which he admits he was addicted on the time — and locked himself within the aircraft toilet and fell asleep to keep away from her badgering.

He took nice lengths to clarify the distinction between falling asleep on opiates and blacking out on alcohol, and insisted all through his testimony that he was by no means hooked on booze.

Depp testified that he solely drank maybe a glass of Champagne as he boarded the aircraft. But based on proof launched at an identical trial in England the place Depp sued a British tabloid — a lawsuit he misplaced — Depp texted his pal, actor Paul Bettany, and referenced ingesting half a bottle of whiskey, “a thousand Red Bull vodkas” and two bottles of Champagne earlier than the flight.

Depp additionally mentioned a violent argument in 2015 — shortly after they had been married — in Australia that resulted within the tip of his center finger being lower off. He stated Heard was irate that Depp’s attorneys had requested her to signal a post-nuptial settlement. Depp stated he retreated to a basement bar and began pouring himself photographs of vodka, which additional enraged her.

He stated she threw two vodka bottles at him, the second of which exploded the place he had positioned his hand on the bar, severing the finger to the purpose the place bone was uncovered.

“I don’t know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that’s probably the closest I’ve ever been,” he stated.

Depp stated he started to put in writing on the partitions in his personal blood to recount lies wherein he had caught Heard.

Depp instructed hospital medical doctors he had injured himself, and contemporaneous textual content messages launched as proof seek advice from Depp injuring himself. Depp testified he lied about the reason for the damage to guard her. In opening statements, Heard’s attorneys stated the legal guidelines of physics don’t help Depp’s story and they’ll introduce proof to show that.

Cast member Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive for the premiere of the British movie Black Mass in London, Britain on October 11, 2015. (Reuters)

Most of his Depp’s Day 1 testimony in Fairfax County Circuit Court centered on his descriptions of a troublesome childhood, his rise to fame as an actor after an aborted music profession and his early relationship with Heard after assembly her on the 2011 movie “The Rum Diary.” The two married in 2015 and she or he filed for divorce a yr later.

Taking the stand for a second day, Depp stated issues started to alter in his marriage when he felt that he “was suddenly just wrong about everything” in Heard’s eyes.

Depp stated that Heard made little digs at him to demean him. The insults escalated into full-fledged round arguments from which there was “no way in or out,” Depp stated.

“Ms. Heard was unable to be improper,” he said.

He said he was constantly being told about how wrong he was about various aspects of his life, including his 30-year acting career.

Violence would often ensue, sometimes with a slap or a shove from Heard or his wife throwing a television remote control or a glass of wine in his face, Depp said.

“There were times when I would just go and lock myself in the bathroom or a place where she couldn’t get to,” Depp said.

“Why did I stay? I stayed I suppose because my father stayed [with my mother]… I didn’t want to fail,” Depp said. “I wanted to try to make it work. I thought maybe I could help her. I thought maybe I could bring her around.”

Depp said he used drugs and drank alcohol as a way to cope with Heard’s abuse and said she was also a heavy drinker.

Depp said he at one point stopped drinking to try to save the relationship. But Depp said Heard refused to abstain, even when he asked her to help him in his sobriety.

Depp sued Heard after she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

She never mentioned Depp by name, but Depp and his lawyers said it was a clear reference to accusations Heard made in 2016 when the couple divorced and she sought a restraining order against him.

Depp said the accusations and the article contributed to an unfairly ruined reputation that made him a Hollywood pariah and cost him his role in the lucrative “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie franchise.

Heard’s lawyers say the article is accurate and does not defame him. They say Depp’s ruined reputation is the result of his own bad behavior, including drug and alcohol abuse.

Read more:

Hollywood star Johnny Depp is a wife beater, UK judge rules in libel case

Johnny Depp lawyers seek to discredit ex-wife domestic violence claims

Female filmmakers denounce Spanish cinema’s top award for Johnny Depp