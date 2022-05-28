Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard: Jury Begins Deliberations After 6 Weeks Of Testimony

Johnny Depp filed go well with towards Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018.

Washington:

A jury started deliberations Friday within the defamation case between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard after a six-week trial that includes blistering mutual accusations of home abuse.

The seven-person jury retired to contemplate a verdict within the high-profile case heard in Fairfax, Virginia, close to the US capital, after attorneys for either side delivered closing arguments.

Elaine Bredehoft, an lawyer for Heard, stated the defamation go well with filed towards the “Aquaman” star by Depp and a marketing campaign of “global humiliation” has made her life “pure hell.”

“It has destroyed her life. This has consumed her. She’s getting death threats,” Bredehoft instructed the jury.

Benjamin Chew, one in every of Depp’s attorneys, countered that whereas the 58-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star will not be a “saint” and has struggled with medication and alcohol “he is not a violent abuser.”

“He did not and does not deserve to have his life, his legacy destroyed by a vicious lie,” Chew stated. “Miss Heard’s attempt to paint herself as a heroic survivor, an innocent survivor, and Mr Depp as a terrifying abuser are utterly false.

“We ask you, we implore you to provide him his identify, his status and his profession again,” he told the jury.

Bredehoft said any damage to Depp’s career was self-inflicted.

“Hold this man accountable,” she told the jury. “He has by no means accepted accountability for something in his life.

“He’s blamed everybody in the world — his agent, his manager, his lawyer, Amber, his friends, everybody.”

Depp’s lawyer Chew in the meantime referenced the #Metoo motion however stated “it’s for true survivors of abuse, not Miss Heard.”

“Nobody has come out of the woodwork to say ‘me too.’ This is the unique and singular ‘me too’ case where there’s not a single ‘me too.'”

Camille Vasquez, one other of Depp’s attorneys, instructed the jury the proof has “shown that Miss Heard is the abuser.”

“She was violent, she was abusive and she was cruel,” Vasquez stated.

– ‘Monster’ –

Depp filed go well with towards Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 wherein she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The Texas-born Heard didn’t identify Depp within the piece, however he sued her for implying he was a home abuser and is looking for $50 million in damages.

The 36-year-old Heard countersued for $100 million, claiming that she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his fingers.

Dozens of witnesses testified through the trial, together with bodyguards, Hollywood executives, brokers, leisure trade specialists, medical doctors, associates and kin.

Depp and Heard every spent days on the witness stand through the televised trial, attended by tons of of followers of the “Pirates” star and accompanied by a #JusticeForJohnnyDepp marketing campaign on social media.

Video and audio recordings of heated, profanity-laced arguments between the couple have been performed for the jury, which was additionally proven images of accidents allegedly suffered by Heard throughout their risky relationship.

Hours of testimony that includes medical specialists was dedicated to a finger harm that Depp suffered whereas filming an installment of “Pirates” in Australia in March 2015.

Depp claimed the tip of a finger was severed when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him. Heard stated she didn’t understand how the harm occurred.

Both agreed that Depp went on to scrawl messages on partitions, lampshades and mirrors utilizing the bloody digit.

Heard stated Depp would turn into a bodily and sexually abusive “monster” throughout alcohol- and drug-fueled binges and resisted her repeated efforts to curb his ingesting and drug use.

Depp testified that it was Heard who was continuously violent and stated it has been “brutal” to hearken to “outlandish” accusations of home abuse made towards him.

“No human being is perfect, certainly not, none of us, but I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse,” he stated.

– Damaged Hollywood careers –

Heard, who was married to Depp from 2015 to 2017, obtained a restraining order towards him in May 2016, citing home violence.

Depp, a three-time Oscar nominee, filed a libel go well with in London towards the British tabloid The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater.” He misplaced that case in November 2020.

Both sides have claimed harm to their Hollywood careers.

Heard’s authorized staff introduced an leisure trade knowledgeable who estimated that the actress has suffered $45-50 million in misplaced movie and TV roles and endorsements.

An trade knowledgeable employed by Depp’s aspect stated the actor has misplaced thousands and thousands due to the abuse accusations, together with a possible $22.5 million payday for a sixth installment of “Pirates.”

