Johnny Depp’s bodyguard says cocaine, weed make actor “super mellow”

Johnny Depp’s bodyguard stated on Monday that weed and cocaine make the actor “chill” and “super mellow.”

During a digital testimony within the trial between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp’s bodyguard, Travis McGivern was requested in regards to the actor’s use of various substances, reminiscent of marijuana and cocaine and the way his demeanor modified when utilizing the substances.

“Chill, for a lack of a better word. Mellow…just super mellow,” McGivern stated when requested about Depp’s demeanor when utilizing marijuana. When requested about Depp’s demeanor when utilizing cocaine, McGivern stated, “the same..I feel like it levels him out. I haven’t noticed any difference when he’s used it.” McGivern stated throughout his digital testimony he labored as Depp’s private safety guard for a number of years and first met Heard in 2013.

The feedback by McGivern come through the fourth week of testimony’s through the trial between Depp, the previous star of such films as Disney‘s Pirates of the Caribbean films, and Heard.

Depp is suing Heard for an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018, wherein she mentioned experiences of home violence throughout her marriage with the actor from 2015 to 2017. While Depp was by no means named by Heard within the op-ed, he claims that it broken his profession as an actor. On the opposite hand, Heard is countersuing Depp for $100 million.

During the listening to final week, one other one in all Depp’s safety guards additionally testified and spoke in regards to the actor’s use of various substances, reminiscent of marijuana and alcohol.

“He’s got a very high tolerance for any substance,” Depp’s bodyguard, Malcolm Connolly, stated final week. “I think Jack Sparrow is more drunk than Johnny Depp.”

Depp is understood for enjoying the fictional Sparrow within the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

A video clip from the listening to final week confirmed Depp laughing after the remarks by Connolly.

On Monday, McGivern additionally spoke in regards to the instances he witnessed verbal altercations between Depp and Heard, in addition to incidents the place he noticed Heard spit on Depp and throw a can of Red Bull at him. “They were super loving, happy and then the next night they could argue,” McGivern stated.

McGivern continued, “At that point, in the corner of my eye, I saw a fist and an arm come across my right shoulder…I heard and saw a closed fist contact Mr. Depp on the left side of his face.”

McGivern went on to say that after he was capable of escort Depp out of the house the place the incident occurred, the actor expressed anger along with his bodyguard for permitting him to get punched.

Newsweek reached out to reps for Depp for remark.