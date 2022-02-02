Johns Hopkins Study: ‘Lockdowns Have Had Little to No Health Effects’

A Johns Hopkins University literature evaluate and meta-analysis of the results of lockdowns on mortality stemming from the Chinese coronavirus discovered that “lockdowns have had little to no public health effects,” and have “imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted.”

“While this meta-analysis concludes that lockdowns have had little to no public health effects, they have imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted,” the authors of the Johns Hopkins University evaluate wrote.

“In consequence, lockdown policies are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument,” they added.

The authors are Jonas Herby, particular advisor at Center for Political Studies in Copenhagen, Denmark; Lars Jonung, professor emeritus in economics at Lund University, Sweden; and Steve H. Hanke, a Professor of Applied Economics and Founder & Co-Director of The Johns Hopkins Institute for Applied Economics, Global Health, and the Study of Business Enterprise.

The examine, the authors stated, was “designed to determine whether there is empirical evidence to support the belief that ‘lockdowns’ reduce COVID-19 mortality.” The authors outlined lockdowns “as the imposition of at least one compulsory, non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI).”

NPIs, they defined, “are any government mandate that directly restrict peoples’ possibilities, such as policies that limit internal movement, close schools and businesses, and ban international travel.”

The authors famous that “public health experts and politicians” have “embraced compulsory lockdowns” as an efficient technique for addressing the pandemic, and that their meta-analysis solutions the query on whether or not lockdown insurance policies have been efficient in curbing coronavirus mortality.

“To answer our question, we focused on studies that examine the actual impact of lockdowns on COVID-19 mortality rates based on registered cross-sectional mortality data and a counterfactual difference in-difference approach,” the authors defined.

Herby, Jonung, and Hanke additional defined their technique:

This examine employed a scientific search and screening process wherein 18,590 research are recognized that might probably deal with the assumption posed. After three ranges of screening, 34 research in the end certified. Of these 34 eligible research, 24 certified for inclusion within the meta evaluation. They have been separated into three teams: lockdown stringency index research, shelter-in-placeorder (SIPO) research, and particular NPI research. An evaluation of every of those three teams assist the conclusion that lockdowns have had little to no impact on COVID-19 mortality. More particularly, stringency index research discover that lockdowns in Europe and the United States solely decreased COVID-19 mortality by 0.2% on common.

“SIPOs were also ineffective, only reducing COVID-19 mortality by 2.9% on average,” the examine added. “Specific NPI studies also find no broad-based evidence of noticeable effects on COVID-19 mortality.”

In conclusion, “our meta-analysis fails to confirm that lockdowns have had a large, significant effect on mortality rates,” the authors wrote.

The evaluate additionally famous that research particular NPIs, comparable to “lockdown vs. no lockdown, facemasks, closing non-essential businesses, border closures, school closures, and limiting gatherings,” additionally discovered “no broad-based evidence of noticeable effects on COVID-19 mortality.”

The authors went on to say that “closing non-essential businesses seems to have had some effect” on curbing coronavirus mortality, however that this discovering is probably going “related to the closure of bars.”

The impact of border closures, college closures and limiting gatherings on COVID-19 mortality yields precision-weighted estimates of -0.1%, -4.4%, and 1.6%, respectively,” they added.

