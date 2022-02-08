Johnson accused of ‘Trumpian politics’ after protesters mob Starmer

Britain’s opposition chief Keir Starmer needed to be protected by police on Monday after being surrounded and verbally attacked by a small however aggressive group of protesters.

Their feedback prompted outrage from politicians who accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of stoking such sentiment in a latest controversial assault on his rival in parliament.

Several movies on social media present a really vocal crowd across the Labour chief in a Westminster avenue.

Starmer is heard being referred to as a “traitor” and accused of “protecting paedophiles”, earlier than being bundled right into a police automobile.

MPs from all sides turned on Johnson over his earlier feedback, which repeated a baseless slur peddled by conspiracy theorists and far-right trolls.

Under hearth over the “partygate” scandal involving quite a few social gatherings in his Downing Street places of work whereas the nation was in lockdown, the prime minister lashed out at Starmer — who earlier than transferring into politics was the director of public prosecutions — in parliament on Monday last week, accusing him of getting “spent most of his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile”.

Savile was a preferred TV and radio persona who was revealed after his loss of life in 2011 to have sexually abused a whole bunch of individuals together with youngsters.

In his former position, Starmer was not concerned in selections to not prosecute Savile however apologised for police failures.

After Monday evening’s mob incident, Boris Johnson took to Twitter to sentence the behaviour directed on the opposition chief as “absolutely disgraceful” and “completely unacceptable”.

But Labour politicians and several other from the prime minister’s ruling Conservative Party linked the assault to Johnson’s feedback.

“No surprise the conspiracy theorist thugs who harassed @Keir_Starmer & I repeated slurs we heard from @BorisJohnson last week at the despatch box,” tweeted Labour MP David Lammy, who was with the opposition chief because it occurred. “Intimidation, harassment and lies have no place in our democracy. And they won’t ever stop me doing my job.”

“This is what happens when a prime minister descends into the gutter and recycles lies from hard-right conspiracy theorists. Political poison has an effect. Johnson has no moral compass,” said Labour’s Chris Bryant, head of a parliamentary requirements committee, additionally on Twitter.

Some outstanding Conservatives have referred to as on Johnson to withdraw his remarks, which prompted the resignation final week of one in all his closest aides, Munira Mirza.

“What happened to Keir Starmer tonight outside parliament is appalling. It is really important for our democracy & for his security that the false Savile slurs made against him are withdrawn in full,” tweeted Tory MP Julian Smith, a former minister.

‘PM – Apologise please,” tweeted Tobias Ellwood, a Conservative MP who in 2017 tried to save a police officer fatally stabbed outside parliament.

“We declare to be the Mother of all Parliaments. Let’s cease this drift in direction of a Trumpian type of politics from turning into the norm. We are higher than this.”

Violence against British politicians and at Westminster has become a particularly sensitive issue in recent years. Two MPs, Jo Cox and Sir David Amess, have been killed.

London’s Metropolitan Police said two people, a man and a woman, were arrested following Monday’s incident after a traffic cone was thrown at a police car.