Johnson, many Tories would lose seats if UK election were tomorrow, poll shows

Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party would lose to the opposition in virtually all key battleground constituencies if an election had been held tomorrow — and the British prime minister would “likely” lose his personal seat to Labour, in accordance with a brand new ballot.

While the subsequent common election is because of happen by January 2025 on the newest, the outcomes nonetheless paint a dire image going through the Tories within the wake of the Partygate scandal.

Tories are projected to have the ability to maintain on to simply three of 88 “battleground” parliamentary seats, in accordance with the pollster YouGov, referring to seats that the Conservatives received from Labour within the 2019 election or at the moment maintain with a marginal majority of lower than 15 proportion factors.

“Boris Johnson’s seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip would likely fall into Labour hands, with current results suggesting a 5pt Labour lead in the constituency,” YouGov stated in an announcement.

Johnson has refused to step down regardless of a damning report final week that discovered “failures of leadership and judgment” on the a part of Downing Street over 16 gatherings that befell there throughout government-imposed pandemic lockdowns. Dubbed Partygate, these occasions featured pizza, Prosecco and a karaoke machine — at a time when a lot of the public had been requested to remain dwelling and cease assembly household and mates.

Conservative members have lengthy thought-about Johnson, the firebrand Brexiteer, as the simplest profitable ticket. In 2019, he led the social gathering to crash Labour in a landslide 80-seat majority within the House of Commons, securing the very best proportion of fashionable votes since Margaret Thatcher’s first victory in 1979.

The story seems very totally different in the present day, in accordance with the YouGov ballot.

“High-profile ‘Red Wall’ Conservative gains from 2019 … would fall back into Labour hands if an election were held tomorrow,” the pollster says. “Every Conservative seat in Wales under our ‘battleground’ definition would be lost.”

The most rapid ache might be felt on June 23, when a by-election takes place in Wakefield, triggered by the sexual assault conviction of former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan.

“Wakefield … would also return to Labour,” YouGov predicts.