Johnson presents new aid package to Ukraine during visit to Kyiv
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered a brand new bundle
of economic and army help to Ukraine as a part of his
go to to Kyiv, he wrote this on Twitter, Trend stories citing
Ukrinform.
“Today I met my buddy, President Zelensky, in Kyiv as a present of
our unwavering help for the folks of Ukraine. We’re setting out
a brand new bundle of economic & army help,” the tweet reads.
According to an announcement posted on the UK authorities’s web site,
Johnson set out new army help of 120 armored autos and
new anti-ship missile techniques.
He additionally confirmed additional financial help to Ukraine,
guaranteeing a further $500 million in World Bank lending to
Ukraine, “taking our total loan guarantee to up to $1 billion.”
This comes alongside the GBP 394 million the UK has supplied in
grant help, and can assist make sure the continued working of significant
humanitarian providers for Ukrainians.
The UK has additionally responded to the request of the Ukrainian
authorities by liberalizing all tariffs on imports from Ukraine and
offering customs easements, as a part of the UK’s dedication to the
nation’s financial stability.
Earlier on Saturday, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President’s
Office Andrii Sybiha stated that Zelensky was holding a gathering with
Boris Johnson in Kyiv.
The head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, stated that
Johnson’s go to to Kyiv was not spontaneous, and his dialog
with Zelensky turned out to be constructive.