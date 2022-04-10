Johnson presents new aid package to Ukraine during visit to Kyiv

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered a brand new bundle

of economic and army help to Ukraine as a part of his

go to to Kyiv, he wrote this on Twitter, Trend stories citing

Ukrinform.

“Today I met my buddy, President Zelensky, in Kyiv as a present of

our unwavering help for the folks of Ukraine. We’re setting out

a brand new bundle of economic & army help,” the tweet reads.

According to an announcement posted on the UK authorities’s web site,

Johnson set out new army help of 120 armored autos and

new anti-ship missile techniques.

He additionally confirmed additional financial help to Ukraine,

guaranteeing a further $500 million in World Bank lending to

Ukraine, “taking our total loan guarantee to up to $1 billion.”

This comes alongside the GBP 394 million the UK has supplied in

grant help, and can assist make sure the continued working of significant

humanitarian providers for Ukrainians.

The UK has additionally responded to the request of the Ukrainian

authorities by liberalizing all tariffs on imports from Ukraine and

offering customs easements, as a part of the UK’s dedication to the

nation’s financial stability.

Earlier on Saturday, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President’s

Office Andrii Sybiha stated that Zelensky was holding a gathering with

Boris Johnson in Kyiv.

The head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, stated that

Johnson’s go to to Kyiv was not spontaneous, and his dialog

with Zelensky turned out to be constructive.