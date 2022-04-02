Johnson Smith to vie for Commonwealth secretary-general position | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaican Government has introduced the candidacy of Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, for the submit of Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

A launch from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on Friday night stated a choice on the appointment of a secretary-general is to be made throughout the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting that’s scheduled for June 20-25 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Johnson Smith, Jamaica’s first feminine Minister of overseas Affairs and Foreign Trade, was first appointed in 2016, is alleged to have held a number of management posts each regionally and internationally, having served as President of the OACPS Council of Ministers and Chair of CARIFORUM and the CARICOM Council on Trade and Economic Development.

She was stated to have represented Jamaica at quite a few bilateral, regional, hemispheric and worldwide engagements, and is alleged to be the primary Jamaican overseas minister to be invited to G7 and G20 ministerial conferences.

The launch stated Jamaica is presently the African, Caribbean and Pacific Coordinator inside the World Trade Organisation (WTO), a job that’s headed by Johnson Smith.

“The Government of Jamaica has every confidence in minister Johnson Smith’s abilities to build bridges and consensus, bringing governments and peoples to a common understanding. Her qualifications for the post of secretary-general, including her high moral character, diplomatic and political acumen, proven competence, and commitment to the work of the Commonwealth, make her an excellent candidate,” the discharge quoted Prime Minister Andrew Holness on the candidacy.

“She will bring a wealth of experience to the position, and is committed to international public service, with special regard for sustainable development, gender and the interests of small states, which will contribute significantly to the work of the organisation towards 2.5 billion citizens of the Commonwealth,” added Holness.

Johnson Smith is an legal professional who beforehand labored in non-public follow and as a company in-house counsel, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in French, a Bachelor of Laws, and a Master of Laws in Commercial Law. She speaks French as a overseas language.

Johnson Smith is presently serving in her second time period as Leader of Government Business within the Senate.