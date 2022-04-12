johnson: UK’s Johnson says he accepts fine for lockdown breach – Times of India

World

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on Tuesday that he accepted a tremendous by police for breaking lockdown guidelines in 2020 and he understood public anger over the problem, however he had not believed he was in breach of the legislation on the time.
“I have to say, in all frankness, at that time it did not occur to me that this might have been a breach of the rules. But of course the police have found otherwise and I fully respect the outcome of their investigation,” Johnson advised the BBC.





