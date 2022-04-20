Johnson wins women’s boxing world title

Cherneka Johnson is Australia’s latest boxing world champion after downing Mexican Melissa Esquivel of their title struggle on the Melbourne Convention Centre.

Johnson clinched the vacant IBF world tremendous bantamweight title in a 10-round duel on the identical Wednesday evening card because the middleweight world title eliminator between Michael Zerafa and Issac Hardman.

In a cut up choice, one decide scored Esquivel because the winner 96-95 whereas the others gave New Zealand-born Johnson the victor 96-94 and 97-93.

Johnson’s superior health appeared to win out ultimately, together with her hard-hitting rival hampered by a knee damage.

The native hope used her jab to maintain peppering her opponent whereas additionally managing to land some heavy blows in a high quality struggle.

“I knew that she’d come to fight and I knew that she’d be tough and she was ready to brawl,” an ecstatic Johnson stated.

“I stayed on my jabs, stayed on my game plan and I dug deep towards the end there and I’m victorious which is what I came here to do.

“I’m so excited.”

Johnson, who goes by the fight name Sugar Neekz, immediately called out fellow Australian Ebanie Bridges, who won the IBF bantamweight title last month.

“Ebanie Bridges, if you would like to come back up a division (in weight) or I’m joyful to come back down,” Johnson said.

Johnson now has a (14-1-0) record, her only loss coming last year when she was on the wrong side of a controversial split decision against fellow Australian Shannon O’Connell for the WBA gold bantamweight title.

She said she wanted revenge on O’Connell.

“Shannon O’Connell let’s get that rematch occurring,” Johnson stated.