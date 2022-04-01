Join CBS2 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Great Strides Walk

NEW YORK – Cystic fibrosis impacts 50,000 Americans.

There isn’t any treatment, however there may be hope, and you’ll be a part of that hope.

Join us Sunday, May 15, on the South Street Seaport for our Great Strides Walk.

For the primary time, all 5 New York boroughs will rejoice and stride collectively in quest of a treatment, as a result of we’re #BetterTogether.

Help drive the dream that someday, each particular person with cystic fibrosis will dwell an extended, wholesome, life.

Great Strides Dates:

Sunday, May 15, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022

Sunday, June 5, 2022