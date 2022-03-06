Join the Frevolution With Samsung Galaxy F23 5G! First Ever Snapdragon 750G, 120Hz Gorilla Glass 5 Display & Voice Focus

Samsung is about to introduce a revolutionary new smartphone in its well-liked Galaxy F-series in India – The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G. With this launch Samsung shall be introducing its most anticipated first ever options to hit Indian marketplace for the Galaxy F sequence portfolio.

Samsung is beginning a complete new ‘Frevolution’ with the newest Galaxy F23 5G that brings a number of progressive first-ever options within the sequence — from a strong Snapdragon chipset to a singular Voice Focus function — the Galaxy F23 5G is all set to turn into a must-buy telephone for India’s Gen Z. Let’s take a sneak peek at a number of the first-ever options in Galaxy F-series, sparking a ‘Frevolution’:

#Frevolutionary efficiency with the primary ever Snapdragon 750G chipset



Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is powered by the mighty Snapdragon 750G chipset, the primary ever Snapdragon chipset within the Galaxy F sequence. The highly effective chipset unlocks a complete new degree of the smartphone expertise, due to the Snapdragon 750G SoC that allows quicker processing, environment friendly multi-tasking and superior HDR gaming. The chipset scores a whooping rating of 1950 on GeekBench. You can get pleasure from taking part in your favorite video games with none lag or getting essential work achieved with out something slowing you down, making it a super alternative for India’s Gen Z.

#Frevolutionary smoothness with the primary ever 120Hz Gorilla Glass 5 Display



Samsung Galaxy F23 5G options its first ever 120Hz show, that has an added layer of first ever Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display safety for Frevolutionary toughness that stops scratches and breakage. The Frevolutionary 120Hz refresh charge permits a smoother and stutter free scrolling expertise. From scrolling by the apps to taking part in video games, all the things is lot smoother, and feels pure. The 120Hz refresh charge will change the way in which you browse content material in your smartphone.

Not solely this, the massive full-HD+ Infinity-U show of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G gives a cinematic viewing expertise on the go. You’ll love watching your favorite motion pictures and TV exhibits on the smartphone’s magical show. It’s additionally a lot simpler in your eyes if you happen to use your smartphone for continuous gaming or for binge watching.

#Frevolutionary readability with first ever Voice Focus



We all can relate to the truth that ambient noises are a focus killer, regardless of whether or not you’re within the visitors, crowded markets or in a celebration, it is not going to allow you to get your calls achieved peacefully. And that’s the place Samsung’s Frevolutionary Voice Focus function comes into play, because it removes the ambient noise in order that the receiver can hear your voice clearly with none disruptions. Not solely this Samsung Galaxy F23 5G additionally enhances the voice of the caller and makes it extra louder & clearer. This is a function that almost all Gen Z customers have been in search of, and Galaxy F23 5G is right here to ship it with a Frevolution.

#Frevolutionary clicks with first ever 50MP triple digital camera with 123 diploma extremely extensive lens



Samsung Galaxy F23 5G contains a Frevolutionary 50MP triple rear digital camera setup with a 123-degree ultra-wide viewing lens. The 50MP digital camera can seize sharp, vivid & vivid pictures throughout various lighting circumstances that may assist you to degree up your social media sport.

The 50MP digital camera arrange is full of an AI-powered function – The Frevolutionary Single Take that allows you to seize as much as 10 movies and pictures in only one take. It is ideal for capturing particular moments shortly with out worrying about choosing the right digital camera mode.

Watch out for extra first-ever options and the grand launch!

As per our sources, Samsung will reveal extra such first ever options in days to return and is slated to launch this smartphone at a really enticing value. Samsung’s Frevolutionary the Galaxy F23 5G, will launch in India on March eighth, 12noon and shall be out there on Flipkart and Samsung on-line retailer.

