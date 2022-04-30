Joint MKMVA conference in East London ‘well on track’, says David Mahlobo | News24

Chair of the peace and stability sub-committee, David Mahlobo, says the joint Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) convention in East London within the Eastern Cape was “well on track”.

The chairperson of the peace and stability sub-committee, David Mahlobo, has assured the nation the joint Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) convention in East London within the Eastern Cape is “well on track”.

Mahlobo mentioned President Cyril Ramaphosa was anticipated to conclude the convention on Saturday night, regardless of reviews that it obtained off to a rocky begin.

“We want to ensure the nation that we are well on track, we are very happy, and we are very hopeful that after the address by the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] we can continue the journey.

“This is a course of … these are first steps.”

Mahlobo said more than 500 delegates from all nine provinces were in attendance at the conference.

He added during Deputy President David Mabuza’s address on Friday, he highlighted the importance of honouring those who suffered for justice and freedom and showing respect to those who worked to build and develop the country and believed in diversity.

Mahlobo said the discussion at the conference had been robust, adding they had received a report around the issues of assets and the draft constitutional guidelines that were considered by the meeting.

“We additionally had a chance the place authorities, via comrade [Thabang] Makwetla, had given an account on how the ANC and authorities, specifically, have tried to attend these points the place vital progress has been made, however we’re the primary to confess that there are nonetheless challenges that we’re experiencing.”

He added throughout the course of the assembly, there have been comrades who voiced their dissatisfaction and determined to depart the convention.

“They should not pleased with among the proceedings within the convention and so they determined to inform the convention that they’re leaving, which is an unlucky incident.

“These comrades that have walked out, we are prepared to continue to listen to them, engage with them because it is our wish and commitment that no one must be left behind.”

